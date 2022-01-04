Bitcoin, Bank of Mexico will launch one in 2024

Paraphrasing Paolo Conte one could say “Mexico and cryptocurrencies“. Yes, because even the Central bank of the Central American country is ready to launch its own centralized digital currency. And it plans to have its own Bitcoin by 2024. At least according to the objectives of the Mexican government.

The aim is to use the latest payment technology to encourage financial inclusion in an economy that relies on cash for most of its transactions.

The Bank of Mexico said that is studying development of a digital currency in stages. It will use the current electronic payment system as the basis for the platform to expand the payment options “in a quick, safe and efficient framework“.

Bank of Mexico changes its mind about a centralized Bitcoin

The authorities of the central bank of Mexico have been in discussions with financial institutions for the necessary implementation and infrastructure to launch a digital currency that could be used for basic transactions.

Many transactions are done in cash, especially given the large informal economy that in 2020 accounted for approx 22% of the gross domestic product of Mexico.

The central bank, known for orthodox monetary policies, has warned against the risks of privately issued cryptocurrency assets such as bitcoin, date the volatility of their value and their limited acceptance. Officials, however, have been open to central bank digital currencies as a way to promote financial inclusion.

In June, the Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego stated that he was working on making his own Banco Azteca the first bank in Mexico to accept bitcoins.

In response, the Bank of Mexico, the Mexican Ministry of Finance and the banking and securities regulators said that cryptocurrencies they would never have been legal tender in Mexico. And that financial institutions are not allowed to offer transactions with such assets.

The Bank for International Settlements based in Switzerland, headed by the former Governor of the Bank of Mexico Agustín Carstens, said a 2021 poll found that 86% of central banks are researching the potential for central bank digital currencies, 60% is experimenting with related technology e 14% she was conducting pilot projects.

The goal of the research is to determine whether such currencies safeguard public confidence in money, they maintain stability of prices e guarantee payment systems safe, the BIS said.

How to invest in cryptocurrencies?

In fact, Bitcoin and the altcoin they are an investment insidious.

To invest in cryptocurrencies insecurityInstead, it is advisable to use an online trading platform such as eToro *.

* 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You need to know how CFDs work and if you can afford to lose your money