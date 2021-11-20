Bitcoin based on DeFi | Square publishes the whitepaper

What we announced yesterday in the special dedicated to DeFi on Bitcoin has been confirmed. With perfect timing and with equally perfect compliance with the deadlines that had been communicated, the group that is developing the framework on behalf of Square has in fact announced e published the whitepaper.

There are very interesting news regarding the world of Bitcoin – in a further step of the first cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Another branded initiative Jack Dorsey and another bullish news for Bitcoin – which today opened with a sustained rise.

Bitcoin at the heart of Square’s new program

Square releases whitepaper – here’s the protocol for a decentralized Bitcoin exchange

That Jack Dorsey from Twitter And Square was a strong supporter of Bitcoin it shouldn’t be a mystery to anyone at this point. The popular digital tycoon announced a few weeks ago the birth of a protocol based on $ BTC which would have given way to the creation of services of decentralized finance accessible to all.

We have created a White Paper

This is the announcement of TBD, which was chosen by Square for development, which through this tweet introduces TbDEX, a exchange decentralized for Bitcoin that, at least in the intentions of the developers, will have to offer accessible services even to those who are not technically very prepared.

Asset exchange, with framework that includes decentralized identity and credentials

A system that is actually very secure, because it will rely on the verification of decentralized identity and credentials, then basing the ultimate security level on the network of Bitcoin.

Another fundamental aspect of the issue is that the system will have to offer unconditional access to everyone, both developers and the end user. Which has also been confirmed by Mike Brock, which is leading strategic development from Square.

This is the problem we are going to solve: making it easy to send funds to a non-custodial wallet anywhere in the world, through a platform built on Bitcoin. You can think of this as a decentralized exchange for fiat.

The project is now on GitHub

The project is also open to new collaborations and contributions, as it is reachable on GitHub. The license used is the Apache 2.0 which guarantees open code and the possibility of contributions also from third parties, thus signaling the purpose of the project to establish itself, as far as possible, as open standard, following the example of Bitcoin same.

We will definitely continue to hear about the evolutions of this new idea born from Bitcoin and from the incessant work of evangelization of Jack Dorsey. A bullish sign on Bitcoin? In our opinion absolutely yes – as the potential that the world’s safest network can offer is far from being fully explored.