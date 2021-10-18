News

Bitcoin beach also arrives in Brazil

Jericoacoara, in eastern Brazil, is the site chosen by the government to start testing its own “bitcoin beach”, following the example of the one created in El Salvador. The experiment aims to create a node, help the development of the local economy and spread the use of bitcoin.

Brazil from 2020 offers blockchain projects and their creators freedom and immunity from bans or restrictions. In particular, by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). In addition, the country, out of over 211 million inhabitants, has over 1 million legal cryptographic users.

Interest in cryptocurrency adoption is steadily increasing in Brazil, including following the adoption of bitcoin in El Salvador. According to Sherlock Communications’ The Blockchain LatAm Report 2021, “Brazilians have been the biggest supporters of crypto-recognition in the region, with 56% supporting El Salvador’s approach and 48% saying they want Brazil too. adopt “.

At the moment, however, there are no specific plans by the Brazilian government to adopt bitcoin as legal tender in the country, at least for now, even if the deputy who proposed the epr bill regulating the use of cryptocurrencies said he was optimistic about the possibility that, sooner or later, Brazil too will follow in the footsteps of El Salvador.

