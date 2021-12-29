Bitcoin Beach expands the wallet born in El Salvador

Galoy, the startup that created the open source Bitcoin Beach wallet in El Salvador, has announced that he wants to extend his project to a wider audience.

Bitcoin Beach expands

Ten days ago, the company announced the closure of a $ 3 million funding round. The company’s marketing director Andrew Begin had stated that this funding would serve to further develop applications and extend the Bitcoin banking platform to other communities, companies and governments.

“We are really expanding from what started as a proof-of-concept. The Bitcoin Beach wallet is transformed into its own company with local leadership “,

This he said Begin also talking about two projects related to the use of the Galoy wallet in Costa Rica and Guatemala. In the company’s plans for 2022 there would be that of extend their wallet to other countries around the world.

Financial services from a Bitcoin wallet

The Galoy solution suite empowers any community, business or government to offer banking services using Bitcoin and Lightning as explained in an interview by the founder and CEO of the company Nicolas Burtey, who claimed to be convinced that

“Bitcoin is the foundation layer for the financial system of the future”.

The societies Kingsway Capital, Trammell Venture Partners and Balaji Srinivasan joined the company as a financial partner in this transaction which should lead to increased adoption of the company’s open source banking platform.

Kingsway Capital founder said in a statement Manuel Stotz:



“Galoy is inventing Bitcoin tools at the intersection of SaaS and frontier markets. The team has already provided a successful proof of concept in El Salvador. This can serve as a model for emerging market leaders to replicate. ”

Bitcoin Beach, El Salvador’s first Bitcoin wallet

In October 2020, Galoy, who is based in Miami, developed his wallet Bitcoin Beach in the village of El Zonte, lThis is known to the surfer community around the world in El Salvador. According to the Galoy website, the wallet would already have over 6,000 users.



Bitcoin Beach is a wallet different from the much more famous and used in El Salvador, Chivo, state-funded that debuted in September 2021. Chivo in fact for this very reason it cannot be considered an open source project.

Begin explained again: