Bitcoin, bear market after the all-time high?

Some well-known cryptocurrency analysts predict that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will see a further rise despite the world’s leading cryptocurrency retreating after the all-time highs recorded this week.

What happened

The technical analyst known as Kaleo told his more than 409,000 Twitter followers that they could miss out on huge profits if Bitcoin’s “recent drop” to $ 65,288 scared them.

Michaël van de Poppe, popular Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency analyst, has rejected speculation that Bitcoin is entering a bear market; the expert believes instead that the cryptocurrency is at the beginning of a second important phase of the current bullish cycle.

Justin Bennett, a cryptocurrency analyst and trader with more than 82,000 Twitter followers, noted that while Bitcoin’s close on Thursday below $ 64,000 could result in “a few days of pain,” thereafter the cryptocurrency could find support in the 58,000 range. and $ 60,000.

Another closely followed cryptocurrency trader, known by his pseudonym Pentoshi, told his 319,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could hit the $ 180,000 level in the first quarter of next year.

Because it is important

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, hit an all-time high of $ 66,930.39 on Wednesday thanks to the momentum caused by the launch of the first U.S. Bitcoin futures ETF, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE: BITO).

The earnings of the cryptocurrency since the beginning of the year stand at 115.01%.

Price movement

At the time of publication, Bitcoin was down 2.8% daily to $ 63,015.66.

