“Bitcoin beats gold” | The shocking revelation of Goldman Sachs

L’inflation is here and now not even the central banks they feel like ignoring it, despite the fact that for months they have insisted on the transience of the phenomenon. With the CPI – the Consumer Price Index in USA which has passed the 6% upwards, there are no longer any doubts – and even the big investment banks have started to move as if the fact is now inevitable.

Goldman Sachs aim forgold at altitude $ 2,000 and most importantly, admits through a prominent executive that Bitcoin is partially replacing the precious metal like store of value.

Bitcoin beats gold: Goldman Sachs says it

The description of a phenomenon that is already in course and that it no longer makes sense to deny. Phenomenon that is bullish for the whole sector and in particular for Bitcoin, on which we can invest with the eToro platform – go here to get a free virtual account with top capital and functionality – intermediary that allows us to invest not only on $ BTC, but also on other 40+ cryptocurrencies.

We also have features available fintech more useful to maximize our profits in the market, such as the CopyTrader for the copy of the best investors and CopyPortfolios for diversified crypto baskets. With $ 50 let’s move on to a real account.

Goldman Sachs discovers the secret of Pulcinella: it will be time for gold and cryptocurrencies

The statement of Damian Courvalin from Bloomberg TV was perhaps self-evident, but at the same time a first acceptance of what, for fans of solid currency as it is Bitcoin it was now taken for granted. We have in fact a situation of very strong inflation, of debasement from the fiat currencies. Which led to later the arrival of US inflation data to a huge influx of capital into cryptocurrencies and gold.

For the second it is a phenomenon that has existed since we no longer have the gold standard and which is not unknown to either investors or central banks. In the case of Bitcoin however we are facing a relatively new situation. Yes, this week has enshrined that Bitcoin it’s a store of value and that in part (for the moment) has already replaced gold (which has grown to a lesser extent than Bitcoin).

Which, as we had anticipated, was also confirmed by Courvalin from Goldman Sachs, which remains one of the most important investment banks in the world.

Cryptocurrencies and gold do not have to cannibalize themselves, but the replacement is an established fact in recent times.

Another very interesting fact in support of this thesis of Courvalin, that we marry 100%, is that in China there has been a large increase in demand for gold precisely in conjunction with the cryptocurrency ban.

What is there to learn from this Goldman Sachs excursus

We learn – even if it has been stated on these pages for some time – that we have officially entered a new phase in the life of Bitcoin. And what if the current economic conditions, Bitcoin could really make that leap towards i $ 100,000 that by now many analysts, including ours, expect no ifs and buts.