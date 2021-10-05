Bitcoin beats stocks and commodities, becomes the best performing asset of 2021

New data confirms that Bitcoin (BTC) is officially the best performing asset of 2021.

With a 15% gain in the first five days of October, BTC significantly outperforms macro assets around the world and achieves year-to-date returns of just under 50%.

Bitcoin HODLers are earning 49% year to date

Despite the price roller coaster during the year, the market escaped a bearish trend, and the 60% correction from the May highs was nearly undone.

This week, new data revealed that the leading cryptocurrency has at least a 13% lead over commodities in terms of year-to-date performance, and 17% over US micro-cap companies.

Compared to the performance of other investments, the situation is even rosier for BTC investors. European equities, for example, have only risen 10.3% since the start of the year.

“After a strong performance in Q3 Bitcoin is now + 49.1% year to date,” commented the Twitter account @Bitcoin about the data released by the investment company NYDIG.

“The best performing asset class of 2021.”

Annotated chart of year-to-date asset returns. Source: Bitcoin / Twitter

The surprises with altcoins continue

As Cointelegraph reported, September has historically been a disappointing month for Bitcoin, while October sees the opposite effect.

Related: Here’s how these three indicators anticipated the recent Bitcoin pump

While forecasts suggest that equities will post “above average” returns this month, many are hoping for a positive Q4 after September’s performance.

Beyond the macro context, however, there remain individual success stories that outperform Bitcoin in terms of returns. These focus on altcoins, some of which have seen formidable gains in a short period of time.

Solana (SOL), one of the best-known examples, started 2021 at around $ 1.60, recently hitting a new all-time high above $ 215.