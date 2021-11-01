Bitcoin, because the SEC approved ETF is a …

Many had been invoking him, and for a long time. The news was heralded by some as a kind of revolution. But is it really so?

We are talking about the first Exchange traded fund (tacitly) approved by the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission, the American Consob) exposed to the fluctuations of Bitcoin: the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on October 19th.

Certainly this is an important step for the American market (the SEC had rejected requests for quotation of instruments exposed to digital currencies for years) and there are already other issuers on the starting line ready to follow ProShares’ steps, such as Valkyrie, Invesco and VanEck. However, the news still left a bad taste in the mouth of a large chunk of US investors.

Half a disappointment

The price of Bitcoin continued to rise in the days following the ProShares ETF listing, surpassing $ 66,000 and setting a new all-time high on 21 October. However, those who see a link between the two should broaden the horizon a little: Bitcoin – after falling to $ 29,000 on July 20 from 63,000 in mid-April – has in fact marked a 100% performance in the last three. months. The lightning-fast rebound does not seem to be due to the enthusiasm for this launch, but to the sentiment market and the extremely volatile nature of the same asset.

“Frankly, this ETF is not quite the Bitcoin ETF that many investors have been waiting for,” commented Ben Johnson, global head of ETF research for Morningstar. “But they are the only Bitcoin ETFs that SEC chairman Gary Gensler and his colleagues will allow for now. And they will allow them explicitly, almost exclusively, because they don’t invest directly in cryptocurrency, but in Bitcoin futures contracts. “

Contrary to cryptocurrencies, in fact, Bitcoin futures are a financial product established and traded on regulated markets. “The SEC has repeatedly commented on the possible manipulations and fraud that can affect assets traded outside these markets. With a product that buys futures contracts, however, the SEC’s concerns are much lower, ”continued Johnson.

The limits

So what are the limits of a product futures-based? To maintain exposure, the ETF buys a futures contract on the underlying (in this case Bitcoin) which has an expiration and which must therefore be replaced with another futures contract before it arrives (technically, the replacement is called rolling). Now, the rolling it will be negative (in the sense that the fund loses money) if the expiring contract has a lower price than the new one (so-called contango), while it will be positive in the opposite case (backwardation). Therefore, the choice in the duration of the futures contracts weighs on the returns of these ETFs, which can be monthly, bi-monthly or quarterly.

Depending on the shape of the futures curve, for example if it is very steep, this can be particularly expensive. And indeed, we’ve already seen this film with oil or natural gas futures contracts and of course with ETFs that offer investors exposure to these commodities.

Additionally, “Bitcoin futures may not be as priced as physically held Bitcoins, potentially exposing investors to a price premium,” says Mads Eberhardt, cryptocurrency analyst for BG SAXO. “ETFs are often able to offer a more competitive management fee than cryptocurrency ETPs, but this is not always true for ‘synthetic’ Bitcoin ETFs. For some investors, this actually makes holding ETFs via futures less risky, but rather expensive. For these reasons, the ETF is unlikely to attract many long-term investors, ”continues the analyst.

Another very important risk that a futures-based ETF is exposed to and that investors need to know is that there is a strict limit on the amount of any futures contract that these funds can hold. “If these ETFs were to raise enough assets to hit these limits, there is a risk that they would actually have to stop issuing new shares and close the doors to new investors,” Johnson explains. “What would happen as a result, in all likelihood, is that the prices of these ETFs could trade at a significant premium over their underlying net asset value, which is not a good situation for anyone involved, and certainly not a good one for anyone involved. investors, at least not those who would like to liquidate. “

The European situation

In Europe, the context is decidedly different. In fact, investors from the Old Continent have at their disposal 41 ETPs (which, let’s remember, technically are not mutual funds and therefore differ from UCITS ETFs in terms of structure and tax treatment) exposed to cryptocurrencies, of which 19 are physically replicated, that is directly exposed to the underlying digital currency. The issuers offering cryptocurrency ETPs with physical underlying are ETC Group, VanEck, Iconic Funds, WisdomTree and 21Shares (the 15 most important in terms of assets under management in the table below).

In particular, the Swiss issuer 21Shares specializes in physical ETPs on cryptocurrencies and presents a range of over 30 instruments listed on the Zurich and Bern stock exchanges, as well as Stuttgart and Deutsche Boerse’s Xetra. “These ETPs have a structure that closely resembles that of physical gold ETCs,” comments Massimo Siano, 21Shares Head of Southern Europe. “We work with market makers who trade the underlying, which is deposited with one or more bodies in charge through a system of cold storage. The assets are collateralized and there are no risks associated with swaps. “

“The difficulty in the world of crypto is the great volatility of the underlying”, continues Siano. “We are at the dawn of a new market and we also need the right people to develop these products, a bit like the first ETFs and ETCs twenty years ago; it seems easy now, but then it wasn’t. From the point of view of the regulators, I must applaud Switzerland which first of all has allowed European investors to have easy access to these products. “

What could happen

Could the ProShares ETF lead to greater confidence and prospectively prompt the SEC to consider releasing a ‘physical’ ETF, as many cryptocurrency advocates believe? “While this may be true, there are significant differences between an ETF that physically invests in Bitcoin and an ETF that does so through futures,” explains Mads Eberhardt. “One in particular: physical Bitcoins must be held by a custodian, which increases the risk of loss through hacking attacks or trading errors. Additionally, Bitcoins must be bought, sold, and stored in an unregulated environment, particularly with regard to crypto-financial service providers for digital native assets, which the SEC is likely not comfortable with. For the SEC, these factors can represent a significant obstacle to the listing of a physical ETF ”.

“My best guess is that the SEC feels it has gained enough time with this move to analyze the situation even better,” comments Ben Johnson. “Meanwhile, the SEC will need to prepare to receive more and more listing requests for ETFs that invest directly in cryptocurrencies. Frankly, I think this is the tool most investors want. Regardless of the opinion that one has on Bitcoin as an investment, I think it would be a higher quality instrument ”, concludes Johnson.