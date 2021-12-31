Bitcoin becomes 100% sustainable! 2022 price skyrocketing

Among the problems of the modern era, everyone’s eyes are on climate change of which the main responsible seems to be the man himself.

Almost all countries are trying to run for cover and question the problem, which is why in 2021 the COP26, that is, a conference to talk about climate change with a view to achieving the objectives set by the previous one Paris Agreement.

To worry about the problem of sustainability not only institutions but also companies and private investors.

It remains to be clarified in what position i Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies with respect to the green revolution, this is because until now the problem was represented by mining, that is, the process of extracting coins. This process requires computers that consume a gigantic amount of energy and which at the moment mostly comes from fossil fuels.

Put simply, the extraction of Bitcoin it has often been accused of polluting more than one entire country.

If this is true for the past years, let’s say that at the moment the situation has changed a bit and in recent years there has been a notable progress, because the extraction takes place using renewable and clean energy and that is creating 100% Green BTC.

For this purpose there is the Crypto Climate Accord, with which a number of investors have pledged to lead the cryptocurrency mining process to zero emissions by 2030. In other words, 2030 is the year X, by which Bitcoin will become completely sustainable.

According to many analysts, this environmentalist turn is destined to make spiking the Bitcoin price in the near future.

The maxi exodus of miners to North America after China’s Bitcoin ban

If the largest Western investors seem oriented towards creating a process CO2-neutral Bitcoin mining, that is fed to the 100% renewable energy, there are also countries that intervene on the problem in a diametrically opposite way.

In May 2021, the Chinese government, the nation in which it was concentrated until the current year 44% of the draws global Bitcoin, has in fact made the sale and extraction of all cryptocurrencies illegal.

The consequence was a maxi exodus of miners to Western countries where there are no restrictions of this type.

This move had unexpected implications precisely with respect to the relationship between mining and renewable energy. Since all the miners mostly relocated to North America they have also moved away from China’s heavy metal energy industry.

Bitcoin and renewable energy, what consequences on the BTC price in the future?

To benefit from the Chinese ban swere mainly glthe United States which now extract 10% more Bitcoin than in the past and where the extraction processes are also partly powered by renewable energy sources.

In short, the ban of the government of China it was the first step towards the birth of a 100% Green Bitcoin, for example one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency miners is the State of New York, which is one third powered by renewable energy sources.

At the same time, the Texas which is another of the main states where Bitcoin mining processes take place, saw the total renewable energy produced increase by 20% in 2019.

In short, i Bitcoin they would not only be using more clean energy, but they would also be giving a boost to the development of renewable energy sources.

Obviously the transition that will lead Bitcoin to be completely green takes time, but for now the cryptocurrency has passed the test by demonstrating that it has a future in the world of renewable energy and that the process is already underway, with the obvious positive consequences on the market price of BTC in the forecasts for future years.

Also Michael Novogratz one of the main investors in the world of Bitcoin and CEO of Galaxy Digital, engaged in activities of BTC mining he said that at the moment 80% of the energy that comes from renewable sources is used for this process.

But the Galaxy Digital aims in 2022 to make its Bitcoin mining process 100% powered by renewable sources.

Ethereum changes the mining process for a sustainable cryptocurrency

Let i Bitcoin that many other cryptocurrencies based on blockchain technology use the process to mine new coins PoW (proof-of-work), which relies on using a series of computers to solve complicated mathematical formulas. The use of these computers requires a gigantic amount of energy and therefore pollutes itself.

For this purpose Ethereum, the other big cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, has announced that from now on it will abandon the PoW (proof-of-work) and will use the PoS (proof-of-stake).

Without getting lost in technicalities, let’s briefly say that PoS reduces the amount of energy expended in duplicate processes, it consumes less than the PoW.

Robbie Heeger, CEO and president of Endaoment, praised the choice of Ethereum arguing that embracing PoS will mean reducing the environmental impact of mining by 99%.

If in the process of mining the cryptocurrencies the most sustainable alternative to PoW is PoS, there are other blockchains that use still different methods of extraction.

For example, Stellar uses a system called Consensus Protocol, which is also more efficient than PoW and POS with even lower CO2 emissions.

Let’s also remember Nano, the cryptocurrency that does not use mining or one traditional blockchain, but the block-lattice, and which as such consumes very little and allows for an enormous number of simultaneous transactions.

What benefits for renewable energy from Bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining?

After all this, it must also be taken into account that i miners scattered around the world have a vested interest in favoring the use of renewable energy for extraction processes, since it is generally much cheaper than fossil fuels. A 100% Green Bitcoin and then a more attractive cryptocurrency for investors, who are also more likely to invest in renewable energy.

In practice, as cryptocurrencies move towards the path of sustainability, the investments themselves in the use and research of clean energy.

In fact, many are not very clear about the extraction process and believe that all cryptocurrencies are equal to Bitcoin even in CO2 emissions, but this is far from reality.

Bitcoin mined 100% with geothermal energy from the volcanoes in El Salvador

We conclude by recalling that the 2021 It was an important year for Bitcoins because, while China banned them in May, El Salvador instead he made in September i BTC the state currency, giving 30 dollars in BTC to every citizen.

Not only that, leaving aside the economic risks of such a gamble, El Salvador it is also involved in the processes of mining cryptocurrencies, which are entirely extracted using the geothermal energy of volcanoes.

Again, in November the Salvadoran president Bukele has informed the world that plans are ready for the construction of Bitcoin City, city ​​where the only currency will be Bitcoin and entirely powered by geothermal energy.