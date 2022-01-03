Bitcoin becomes a Christmas present. But Dogecoin reigns in the USA

Bitcoin returned to over $ 50,000 in the days close to Christmas, after having spent a month of many lows and few highs, even if the news supporting the rise is scarce and it seems more a physiological rebound that recorded by the most famous cryptocurrency in the world .

A Bitcoin under the Christmas tree

Among aunt’s sweaters and perfumes, hi-tech products and electric scooters, under the Christmas tree, more than someone has found a cryptocurrency.

According to new research from the UK-based investment app Ziglu, which covers banking, cryptocurrencies and ForEx.

His UK study found that around one in 10 adults have considered giving cryptocurrencies as a Christmas gift to family and friends, and that a quarter of them, or 25%, have done so this year. .

The average value of cryptocurrencies that people have found under the Christmas tree is around £ 120, although one in 12 of the cryptocurrency donors are planning to give away more than £ 200.

“People who give cryptocurrencies can expect a warm welcome: more than a third of adults say they would be happy to receive this type of gift for Christmas,” explain the analysts who conducted the survey.

Who gives crypto?

Men are more likely to enjoy a crypto gift, with 41% versus 28% for women, and even the youngest will be among those receiving cryptocurrencies. About 43% of young people between 18 and 24 would be happy to receive it, with the figure rising to 48% among young people between 25 and 34 and 51% of young people between 35 and 44.

It is not entirely excluded that, among all, even older relatives prefer to receive this type of asset, since 19% of the over 65s would be happy to discard packages with cryptocurrencies inside.

Mark Hipperson, founder and CEO of Ziglu, said: “Cryptocurrency is definitely an original and interesting Christmas present and a unique alternative to giving money, which offers people the possibility of a speculative investment while they learn about digital assets. “.

“It is fascinating to see that so many people would consider giving away cryptocurrencies for Christmas and that so many would be happy to receive,” added Hipperson.

His study found that 61% of people admit they have a hard time finding original Christmas gift ideas, and that half of adults will give cash or vouchers to some or all of the people they had to give gifts for.

Bitcoin is not the most searched crypto on Google in the US

Despite its reputation as the most famous crypto in the world, new research has revealed that the cryptocurrency in which every US state wants to invest the most is Dogecoin.

The research conducted by the financial advisor The Advisor Coach analyzed data from Google Trends to establish the cryptocurrency in which each state wants to invest based on the research: the analysis revealed that the Dogecoin had the largest number of states that wanted to invest. in cryptocurrency with a total of 23 states, including Illinois, Florida, Hawaii and New Jersey.

According to the researchers, the increase in interest can be partially attributed to the approval of Elon Musk who recently declared that Tesla would have accepted Dogecoin as a form of payment.

Bitcoin was the second most popular digital asset, with 10 states intending to invest in Bitcoin more than any other cryptocurrency, including Connecticut, Alaska, Mississippi and New Hampshire.

A total of eight states want to invest more in Ethereum, the third highest number in research. States that seek to invest in Ethereum more than others include Georgia, Louisiana, Virginia, and Ohio.

And the minor cryptocurrencies?

The Shiba Inu debuted fifteen months ago and has grown astronomically, increasing by over 14,000,000%. This leads it to be the most sought-after cryptocurrency in seven US states to invest in, including California, New York, Texas and Nevada.

Lithium was the most popular cryptocurrency in just one state, Pennsylvania. Cardano was also the most popular cryptocurrency in just one state, Colorado.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for The Advisor Coach said: “The rise in cryptocurrencies has been huge over the past year, with more and more people looking to invest in them.”

“This study offers an incredible insight into the provenance of these investments in the United States, with Dogecoin surpassing Bitcoin as the most popular cryptocurrency on the Internet. With over 6,500 cryptocurrencies available globally, it is fascinating to see that currencies that may not be the most valuable are still the most sought after, ”added The Advisor Coach rep.

Technical analysis on Crypto

Bitcoin broke and closed above the 20-day EMA of $ 49,720 on Dec. 23, indicating sellers could lose their hold.

The flattening of the 20-day EMA and the relative strength index – known as the RSI – near the midpoint suggest a possible shift in the short-term trend.

The recovery could rise to the 38% Fibonacci retracement level at $ 52,314 and then to the 50% retracement level at $ 55,560. Bears are likely to mount strong resistance in this area. Should the price fall from this area, shortists will try again to resume the bearish trend.

A break and close below the strong support zone between $ 45,000 and $ 42,000 could open the door to a possible drop to $ 30,000. On the other hand, if buyers push the price above $ 55,560, the BTC / USDT pair could rise to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, to $ 58,686. A pause and close above this level will improve the prospects for a new test of the all-time high.