Bitcoin becomes an investment asset. But illegal transactions double

Bitcoin effectively becomes an investment asset class. That is a sort of “security” that can be bought in a bank, like shares and bonds, even in Italy. The forerunner in this sense will be Banca Generali through an agreement entered into with Coinage.

“We believe that the trend has started and that – as always – there are several elements that are helping to develop it. This is a trend that in the next three years will be able to unfold its effect and in the meantime the price of bitcoin will continue to grow. Up to one million euros the value is sustainable: at that amount the market value will be similar to that of gold and therefore the effect will be neutral on the financial markets “he says in a note the cofounder and CEO of Conio Christian Miccoli, which continues: “The wallets in circulation they are now 250 million and according to estimates they could reach 2 billion in the next three years: more and more investment portfolios will have their brick – which we continue to recommend within 5% of the entire portfolio – in bitcoin “.

The five events that triggered the trend

According to Conio, the foundations of this trend were laid during 2021, a year that was characterized by a series of events that served as milestones for the sector.

The stages of mining: setting a goal and cryptocurrency. Find out more

On April 14, Coinbase went public on Wall Street, the largest platform for buying and selling cryptocurrencies. The San Francisco exchange lands on Nasdaq without going through an IPO but through direct listing. The overall valuation of the company based on the opening price of 380 dollars is 100 billion dollars (the session will close at 328 dollars, for an overall valuation of the group of around 85 billion). But the value of the share ranks far above that of several US banks, and the market is willing to give this crypto exchange a higher value than it usually pays to some of the oldest and most prestigious banks in the world. .

On September 7, El Salvador was the first country to adopt bitcoin as a legal tender together with the dollar. President Nayib Bukele took this initiative believing that bitcoin could drive the country’s economic development and financial inclusion. But also allow citizens to save the $ 400 million they spend on commissions on remittances they pay from abroad. Several countries in South America and beyond have expressed their interest in following the same path: Paraguay, Argentina, Mexico, Panama, Brazil but also Tonga and Tanzania: El Salvador has paved the way for economies similar to yours.

In mid-September, China outlawed all cryptocurrencies, also banning the purchase through foreign exchanges: no one has the right to citizenship in the former Celestial Empire, apart from the digital yuan that the government of Xi Jinping works hard at. In the note with which the People’s Bank of China announces the novelty, it defines payments and transactions in cryptocurrencies, “illegal financial activities”, which put individuals’ assets, national security and stability at risk. But the market doesn’t seem to care: bitcoin reacts with a 10% drop in price from 45 thousand to 41 thousand dollars. In the following weeks, however, it not only recovers but updates a new historical record, reaching $ 70,000 on 10 November.

Cryptocurrencies enter the Occidental Banking Supervision Operational Plan on October 15 (Office of the Comptroller of the Currency). The federal agency of the US Treasury has listed cybersecurity, climate change and “fintech partnerships for potential cryptocurrency and other services” among its 11 supervisory priorities for the fiscal year ending next September 2022 . And bitcoin actually officially enters the financial activities of the banking supervisory agency.

A few days later, On October 18, the first US ETF based on BTC is listed on Wall Street. An important news that breaks the veil of institutional mistrust around the asset class. To be authorized as a fund, the ETF invests not directly in crypto but through derivative contracts. On the opening day, the price increases by 5%: the debut is consecrated with the second best ever in terms of trade (over a billion dollars) in its category. But beyond the hype, the SEC’s authorization is a signal of the acceptance of crypto as a new asset-class and the need for supervisors to regulate access to it without banning or advising it.

Criminal activities related to cryptocurrencies are on the rise

The downside is that over the course of 2021 cryptocurrency transactions linked to criminal activity hit a new record and almost doubled compared to 2020 (even if their share is shrinking in a growing market). In the past year, in fact, over 14 billion dollars would have been transacted through accounts linked to criminal activities, doubling the 7.8 billion dollars of 2020. Chainalysis. “These numbers don’t tell the whole story. The use of cryptocurrencies has grown at an unprecedented rate, ”the study points out, with total transactions amounting to $ 15.8 trillion in 2021, an unprecedented 567% increase over the previous year.

Chainalysis therefore estimates that illegal transactions now represent only 0.15% of the total use of cryptocurrencies. The scams alone are worth about $ 7.8 billion.

Regulators are increasingly looking at the cryptocurrency market, even though US regulators have so far called this market the “Wild West”. “An encouraging development in the fight against cryptocurrency crime is the growing ability of law enforcement to directly seize illegally obtained assets,” notes Chainalysis.

Meanwhile, the value of bitcoin collapses (again)

Despite the positive trend, Bitcoin’s value plummeted today, dropping below $ 41,000 due to a larger sell-off on the cryptocurrency front. This is a contraction of 3.7%, after hitting $ 40,938, the lowest since September 29th. The benchmark cryptocurrency has lost more than 40% since hitting a record high of $ 69,000 in November, and the volatility that has plagued it since its inception 13 years ago remains unchanged. The global computing power of the bitcoin network, Reuters notes, dropped dramatically this week afterwards at the closure of the mining farms in Kazakhstan, struggling with a serious energy crisis that has also led to a series of unrest.

Bitcoin has also come under pressure due to what was discussed during the last meeting of the US Federal Reserve, which appears to lean towards more aggressive political action, weakening investors’ appetite for riskier assets.

“We are currently seeing broad sentiment of risk aversion across all markets as inflationary concerns and rate hikes appear to be at the forefront of speculators’ minds,” he said. Matthew Dibb, Coo of Singapore’s Stack Funds cryptocurrency platform.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED