Bitcoin becomes state currency! Skyrocketing forecasts!

The September 7, 2021 is destined to be a date that will remain in history, that is, when for the first time the Bitcoin has become a state currency.

El Salvador in fact, it has adopted Bitcoin as its official currency together with US dollar.

The effect was a peak in value for Bitcoins that arrived above $ 52,000, but then go down after a few hours, also following the problems that the platform for the exchange of cryptocurrencies made available to the Salvadoran government has experienced, crashing shortly after activation.

There was no shortage of them either protests by citizens before the Supreme Court, some of which resulted in episodes of violence between police and demonstrators.

If the Bitcoin bulls, like Saylor And Novogratz, celebrated the event, the forecasts are conflicting, according to many experts the El Salvador experiment could in fact favor an extreme volatility of the cryptocurrency in the coming months, while not impacting the long-term upside forecasts.

To scare is then the same situation in El Salvador so if the experiment Bitcoin should it prove non-functional there would be a collapse of the state with no return.

An in-depth study on the issue Bitcoin in El Salvador in the YouTube video of the Wall Street Journal:

El Salvador between Bitcoin and illicit use of money

Following the wishes of the president Nayib Bukele on 7 September 2021 El Salvador made the Bitcoin a legal currency and above all mandatory.

So El Salvador has a non-bank currency available to coexist with the US dollar, but trades outside the internationally protected banking system.

According to the analysis made by Wall Street Journal Bukele’s intentions would not be completely clean, so the president ensures that he can move money electronically, even if his government faces sanctions.

To understand what the author of the article, Mary Anastasia O’Grady is referring to, we need to look at what happened to Iran, a situation that El Salvador wants to avert.

In 2012 Iran was denied access to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, a Brussels-based global banking network known as Swift.

Being expelled by Swift is “like being thrown back into the financial stone age,” as Joseph Humire, executive director of the Center for a Secure Free Society, said. Because without Swift governments are reduced to physically moving mouths of cash.

Behind the move by the Salvadoran government, according to most, there is not only the prediction that the Bitcoin performs better than the dollar as a medium of exchange and store of value, but also advantages of another kind if the state were sanctioned like Iran.

We also recall that in the 2001 El Salvador for the purpose of reducing hyperinflation and the monetary devaluationa has undergone a dollarization process.

According to experts, the new la Bitcoin law It also provides Bukele with a path to ending dollarization and returning to a government currency that can be “printed” as politicians wish.

El Salvador, citizens don’t want Bitcoins and the government platform crashes

Anyway on the day of the Bitcoin launch for El Salvador not everything went smoothly.

The nation’s adoption of cryptocurrency as legal tender on September 7, 2021 has indeed been plagued by notable teething problems, cincluding an angry protest from citizens, technological problems and a price collapse that have clouded the historic moment.

The daring experiment got off to a bumpy start when shortly after midnight, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele complained that the Bitcoin app made available by the government it was in fact not available on various Internet platforms, including Apple and Huawei.

Bukele used his Twitter account to appeal and push platforms and online stores to stock the app, or digital wallet, called Chivo, an appeal that Huawei immediately accepted by making the app available.

However this Chivo application turned out to be unable to hold up to numerous user registrations and the government was forced to disable it in order to connect it to more servers and increase its capacity.

President Bukele continued to use Twitter and other social networks for his propaganda by posting, after the app finally launched, a series of videos showing people making Bitcoin payments at major retail outlets in El Salvador, including McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, and Starbucks.

According to reports Reuters to Salvadorans they were awarded $ 30 in Bitcoin each in order to promote the adoption and use of cryptocurrency.

Bukele also said that this choice will help citizens save at least $ 400 million a year on commissions, as access to financial services is also granted to people without a bank account.

In view of the launch, the government then installed ATMs, i.e. ATMs, which allow you to convert Bitcoin into dollars and withdraw them without commissions from the Chivo digital wallet.

But all these innovations have not convinced the citizens and more than 1,000 people the day of the official adoption of Bitcoins have manifested in San Salvador before the Supreme Court.

At the same time the Bitcoin collapsed and the Salvadoran government bought another $ 7 million worth of cryptocurrency.

Fears and fears related to Bitcoin as an official currency

The introduction of the Bitcoin as the official currency in El Salvador implies that companies will be forced to accept both Bitcoin and the US dollar, which will continue to be the state currency together with the cryptocurrency.

While it is not clear which ones sanctions they may have assets that refuse to match the other official currency, Bitcoin.

But to scare the citizens, like many investors in general, is the Bitcoin volatility. Furthermore, there are many, even expert voices, who believe that the adoption of Bitcoin could fuel illicit transactions and foster the nation’s financial instability.

There World Bank reiterated that it won’t help in any way El Salvador in his choice to make the Bitcoin the official currency, due to its known environmental impacts and its lack of transparency.

Before the launch, El Salvador had already bought 400 Bitcoin worth approximately $ 20 million, helping to push its price above $ 52,000 per unit for the first time since May.

But already a few hours after the formal formalization of the big news, Bitcoin weakened, to settle at the value of 46,561.74.

Supporters of Bitcoin as an official currency in El Salvador

However, there were also supporters of this move. Lot of fans of cryptocurrencies have rejoiced at the choice of El Salvador, although some fear that practical problems, such as the technical ones shown by the Chivo platform, could slow the adoption of Bitcoin elsewhere as well.

Michael Saylor, CEO of the software intelligence company MicroStrategy, which holds billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin, on Monday, September 6, it encouraged fans to ad buy 30 dollars of cryptocurrency “in solidarity” with Salvadorans.

In fact, as the New York Times, to many Salvadorans all this enthusiasm of American billionaires reminds us of financial colonialism, that is, the same that the global cryptocurrency movement in words should fight.

Bitcoin forecasts, effect on the markets after the choice of El Salvador

Jake WujastykTrendSpider’s chief market analyst told a Yahoo Finance UK that El Salvador’s actions will lead to extreme volatility of Bitcoin in the short term. This will then have the effect of reducing enthusiasm for Bitcoin in El Salvador itself.

Always interviewed by Yahoo! Finance, the economist Daniel Munevar, one of the global debt specialists said that a worrying dynamic could begin, where El Salvador will experience a constant outflow of dollars USA is a constant influx of Bitcoin.

That is a process for which El Salvador will systematically accumulate more and more Bitcoins, with a huge profit if the price of the cryptocurrency continues to rise. But, if the price drops, this could have devastating consequences and leave the nation with few options to save its economy.

According to Munevar, the Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele is gambling with state money.

Munevar believes Bukele believes the Salvadoran government is capable of manage the short-term volatility of Bitcoin, with a view to long-term gains. The problem is that many Salvadorans live in such a level of poverty that this type of volatility cannot be managed, leading to the common attitude of converting Bitcoins immediately in order to withdraw US dollars.

In addition, the outflow of dollars could lead El Salvador to try to borrow more from International Monetary Fund (IMF) to satisfy domestic demand, pay off debts international and to import goods.

As a result of this maneuver, however, a strong one is expected fluctuation of Bitcoin in the coming months, which should not, however, affect a more rosy long-term forecast.

The billionaire Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital Holdings and longtime cryptocurrency bull, said the digital coin market has been strong over the past eight weeks and has become overbought. Interest from individual investors has increased thanks to large institutions jumping aboard the cryptocurrency wagon, he said.

Bitcoin, the official currency in El Salvador, what are the risks for the financial system?

El Salvador is already in trouble with debt and the IMF has already set goals for tax reform to allow the nation to be granted a $ 389 million loan application.

Munevar said, however, that such aid is tied to the implementation of one tax reform and the IMF is a very conservative organization and if there are no guarantees to repay a loan, then El Salvador will receive nothing.

At the moment the Bitcoin law approved by El Salvador worries the IMF in two respects. First of all, this authorizes large Bitcoin holders to convert the cryptocurrency into US dollars outside of their own. jurisdictions so as not to pay the capital gains tax.

In addition, Munevar continues, the new law will allow transactions between Bitcoin wallets for large purchases that bypass anti-money laundering regulations.

What if the Salvadoran government has a tax regime that facilitates the money laundering, global finance won’t want to deal with it. The IMF cannot be expected to irresponsibly expose the public resources of a global institution to finance the gambling of Bukele and El Salvador.