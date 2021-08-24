Bitcoin below 50 thousand. Oil sector up





The situation in the currency at the beginning of the session was little changed: the euro / dollar remained at 1.174 (+ 0.01%), the dollar / yen cross traded at 109.81 (+ 0.14%) while the sterling and greenback is at 1.374 (+ 0.15%). The dollar also recovered in Asia, stabilizing after yesterday’s large losses.

Jp Morgan said two dollar buoys came into play simultaneously last week and are expected to persist. “The worsening outlook on the Delta variant only exacerbates concerns about the peak growth we have reported and positioned for, but there is only a modest cyclical risk premium in the dollar.” The bank also said its systematic growth picture has also become defensive and has a net bullish stance on the dollar as growth prospects for 25% of countries have been substantially downgraded. “Risks remain sharply skewed to the upside for the dollar,” and the annual Jackson Hole symposium and September FOMC meeting remain key catalysts for a repricing of the still accommodative US curves. Meanwhile, Bitcoin fell below $ 50,000 to $ 49,714, after yesterday pushed by Paypal’s announcement that in the United Kingdom it will allow individuals to use the digital currency, it had risen above this threshold, on its three-month high.

Among commodities, crude oil prices continue to rise: WTI rises by 0.58% to 66.03 dollars a barrel and Brent is + 0.61% at 68.78 dollars a barrel. Gold fell slightly, yielding 0.01%, remaining at $ 1,803 an ounce.

In Piazza Affari, attention to Stellantis (+ 0.67% to 17.3 euros) which signed the joint venture agreement with Hon Hai Precision Industry, through its subsidiary Fih Mobile, after a memorandum of understanding had already been signed on May 18th. Mobile Drive, the jv-born company, will focus on delivering an intelligent vehicle cabin solution that will revolutionize current design conventions and foster the development of connected intelligent vehicles.

Loading... Advertisements

Tim is also to be followed (+ 0.16% to € 0.4) in the wake of the rumors reported by MF-Milan Finance according to which Timvision currently has 1.5 million subscribers and aims to double customers in the coming weeks to reach the total target of at least 3.5 million. Finally, the rise in crude oil leaves the spotlight on the oil sector: Eni (+ 0.45% to 10.3 euros), Saipem (+ 0.79% to 2 euros), Tenaris (+ 0.84% ​​to 8.4 EUR). Moncler (+ 1.19% to 56.2 euros), Buzzi Unicem (+ 0.87% to 22.1 euros), Pirelli (+ 0.54% to 5.2 euros), Stmicroelectronics (+0 , 74% to 36.7 euros).

Nexi instead slows down after yesterday’s earnings (-0.45% to € 17.7), followed by Amplifon (-0.47% to € 44.6), Campari (-0.34% to € 11.8) and Banco Bpm (-0.15% to 2.7 euros).

On Aim in light of Dba G. (+ 0.65% to 1.55 euros): the stock yesterday rose by 5.48% after the technology consultancy company, specialized in network connectivity and solutions to support the life cycle of the infrastructures, through the subsidiary Unistar Lc, has signed an agreement for the design and construction of a centralized system for the management of files for the Serbian judiciary.

Attention also to Enertronica (+ 11.86% to 1.08 euros): the company, active in various segments of power electronics, through its wholly owned subsidiary Santerno South Africa, has signed with a leading company operating in the renewables sector in the Republic of South Africa, a revamping contract regarding the inverters installed on an 82 MWp solar plant. (All rights reserved)



