Bitcoin below the new all-time high. Is a trend reversal coming?

After reaching the new all-time high above i $ 68,600, the price of Bitcoin it fell back below $ 66,000. The decline leads many cryptocurrency enthusiasts to question the future of BTC, fearing that the reversal of the uptrend has already occurred.

Bitcoin: what to expect after the all-time high?

Although in the last few hours the price of Bitcoin has fallen by almost 3,000 dollars, many experts maintain their predictions about the continuation of the bullish movement unchanged.

According to the founder of the digital wallet Mercuryo Greg Waisman, events that could reverse the trend of Bitcoin could occur at any moment. However, according to the expert, this scenario is not already a reality, and he continues to trust in the return of the price above 68,000 dollars in the coming weeks. Valkirye Investments Head of Research Sean Rooney also keeps its forecasts on Bitcoin unchanged, identifying a $ 70,000 the next milestone that the crypto could reach shortly, which would mark a new all-time high.

Another analyst skeptical about the start of the phase bearish Bitcoin is Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director and founder of investment firm SkyBridge Capital. In a tweet, Scaramucci, the expert predicted a growth in interest in Bitcoin by large institutional funds, anticipating that the achievement of the $ 70,000 target would be very close.

The elements to monitor on the BTC

Analysts place a first important support for the price of Bitcoin at odds $ 64,000, immediately followed by another at altitude $ 60,000. The first major resistance, on the other hand, would be forming at $ 67,000, but the most significant would still be on the threshold of $ 70,000. Experts expect that by surpassing this level, Bitcoin will accelerate its race towards new and important goals. If, on the other hand, the price were to fall below the $ 60,000 support, the chances of seeing a trend reversal would be greater.

In the last few hours, the Greed and Fear Index relating to Bitcoin has returned to decline. This indicator between 0 and 100 can help to better understand the future movements of the crypto: when it assumes values ​​close to 100, a situation of “extreme greed», In which investors are inclined to sell BTC due to the price considered attractive. When Bitcoin reached its new all-time high, the index value was 85, while it is currently 77. If the indicator returns above 80 in the future, it is likely to expect strong corrections capable of halting Bitcoin’s bull run. .