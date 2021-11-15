Bitcoin best asset against inflation | Now Bloomberg says so too

Also Bloomeberg he gives up and admits, via one of his leading analysts, that in fact Bitcoin is the best possible asset against inflation, in a period where this has reappeared in a very overbearing way on the economies of the whole world, causing fear also for the growth after COVID crisis.

For those who want to protect themselves and are animated by (rational) fear of inflation, $ BTC in the opinion of the important financial information group, it would represent one of the best assets available on the market.

Bloomberg also follows: BTC best asset against inflation

And with inflation showing no signs of decreasing – and which could actually remain at these levels – Bitcoin can continue to earn on the market, even taking into account the fact that retail investors they haven’t entered yet. We can find the crypto asset on eToro – go here for a free trial account with virtual capital and all the top features – intermediary offering overall 40+ cryptocurrencies and functionality fintech exclusive.

Inflation on the rise? Bitcoin is the salvation according to Bloomberg

Actually, in the last few days there are several analysts, also from the classic finance, who have finally recognized a Bitcoin this role of digital gold, the price of which would have already risen by virtue of the inflation that is hitting the markets.

Just a few days ago Goldman Sachs had said the same, making public what he already had declared through purchases of $ BTC and openness to this sector. Now it adds up Bloomberg, which in addition to being the most important information hub in the world when it comes to finance, also publishes periodically much appreciated analyzes and followed by market operators.

But the analysts Bjorn van Roye And Tim Orlik, which belong to the Bloomberg financial information group, wanted to deepen their analysis, pointing out that even the half of the price increase of $ BTC should be traced to these movements of hedging from inflation.

Our model shows that, for Bitcoin, the importance of inflation and its use as a hedge against uncertainty has become a bullish push on the price for around 50% in the last cycle. For 2017, on the other hand, it pushed for about 20%.

An analysis to be evaluated, over time, as regards the percentages, but which in any case offers a great insight into our opinion concrete of the effective strength of Bitcoin in a context of this type.

Asia opens with a bang and Bitcoin returns above $ 65,000

The Monday session on the Asian markets opened – which has actually been very common in recent times – with the proverbial bang and relative weakness of Bitcoin over the weekend which gave way to new bullish sentiment.

The first obstacle will be there European session, which has been relatively sluggish for some time now, at least in terms of the stock market. However, if the conditions were to be those of Bloomberg, but also of Goldman Sachs And JP Morgan, we doubt that there will be no new bullish pressures, also important in terms of intensity, on the market for Bitcoin.

All this in a market scenario that is not exciting even in Europe and which could, unfortunately, continue to produce its effects for a few more months. Not bad, however, for those who want invest or ha already invested in $ BTC. Because, as even experts with more blazon of these pages say, $ BTC it’s the perfect asset to hedge against this possible storm.