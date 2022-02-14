Bitcoin Better Than Major Tech Stocks. An average of + 12% over the past 30 days

Despite Bitcoin (BTC) and the stock market starting the year on an unstable note, the cryptocurrency has demonstrated its growing dominance by outperforming the major tech stocks.

At current prices, Bitcoin outperformed the top six US tech stocks (Meta, Tesla, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Apple) with an average return on investment (ROI) of + 12.24%.

In detail, Bitcoin has significantly outperformed Half (NASDAQ: FB) by + 46.74%, followed by the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) at + 18.37%. BTC also outperformed Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) of + 3.78% and the shares Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) of + 1.84%.

Compared to actions Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Bitcoin’s ROI was + 1.95% higher, while the performance of the first cryptocurrency almost matched Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), outperforming the stock by 0.76%.

Bitcoin outperforms major tech stocks despite volatility

The returns shown by the first cryptocurrency are a potential indicator that Bitcoin could be one of the best performing assets in recent months. Last year, Bitcoin emerged as one of the major investment products with a yield of around 60%.

Despite Bitcoin having a higher ROI than tech stocks, the two investment products, stocks and cryptocurrencies moved in tandem showing unstable movements at the start of the year. A correlation that derives from the potentiallyimpact of interest rates and inflation concerns that have affected stocks and the cryptocurrency market.

It is worth mentioning that Bitcoin and tech stocks belong to different asset classes. Company shares are for-profit assets with tangible products and services, while Bitcoin is a virtual asset.

With volatility affecting both asset classes, the equity market appears to be most involved in possible corrections from the Federal Reserve’s tapering measures and the expected rise in interest rates.

If Bitcoin manages to sustain gains in the coming months, and outperform tech stocks, it will consolidate the asset’s status as an alternative investment vehicle. Bitcoin’s maturity will also be favored by the continued entry of institutional investors.

Tech companies invest in cryptocurrencies

In particular, companies like Tesla were among the first institutions to invest in Bitcoincontributing to the huge growth of the asset in 2021.

It is worth mentioning that Bitcoin continues to record higher returns despite the regulatory uncertainty of several jurisdictions globally. At the same time, cryptocurrency volatility remains the most significant concern for price growth.

From the data, Meta Platforms recorded the worst returns among technology stocks, a direct impact of the company’s disappointing results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Meta shares plummeted over 22% in 24 hoursresulting in a loss of nearly $ 200 billion.

Based on the impressive returns of cryptocurrencies, tech companies have made inroads in an effort to integrate digital currencies into their traditional offering. Eg, Microsoft recently announced that it is looking to hire a cryptocurrency business development director. The successful candidate will be tasked with leading the company’s Web3 development.

At the same time, Apple announced a new feature that will allow Apple Pay users to use the iPhone’s Tap to Pay feature to make purchases of Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. In particular, users like Coinbase Card can use their cryptocurrencies to make payments via the Tap to Pay feature.

Elsewhere, Meta’s plan to unveil its cryptocurrency project appears to be on the decline. This is after the company sold its Diem technology to California’s Silvergate Capital, a cryptocurrency-focused bank. The cryptographic project was marred by global regulatory controversies.

