Bitcoin between present and future: the etf debuts with + 4.85% on Wall Street

REGGIO EMILIA – Today we often hear about bitcoins, and it is normal that this is the case, considering that cryptocurrencies, according to many experts, represent the currency of the future. Going beyond the forecasts, which can never be certain given the volatility of this particular market, there is the present that does not lie and that provides tangible data. Not surprisingly, the first bitcoin-based ETF has arrived on Wall Street.

The first bitcoin-based ETF arrives on Wall Street

Even Wall Street eventually chose to bow to His Majesty Bitcoin, considering that the boom in this digital currency has shattered any records over the past year. This explains the arrival of the first ETF, which should however represent only the first of a long list of financial products based on bitcoins. The latter they opened on Wall Street with a + 4.85% while their value was around 66 thousand dollars. In other words, there could not have been a better debut, testifying to the great period that the crypto world is experiencing.

When we talk about cryptocurrencies, it is always good to remember that we are talking about a particular market, which requires skills and the use of the right technologies. Until now, the purchase and trading of bitcoins has always been done online through specific platforms: on the web, in fact, it is possible to find some lists that show the best cryptocurrency exchanges of the moment , along with the most popular alternatives. Of course, each platform has its own parameters and characteristics that differentiate it from the others.

Not only present: here is the possible future for bitcoins

positive. Unfortunately, it is good to specify that any long-term evaluation is risky, especially if we are talking about a volatile and fickle market such as that of cryptocurrencies. It is equally important to underline that today bitcoins cannot be considered real currencies. Those who buy them opt for hoarding rather than use for the purchase of goods and services.