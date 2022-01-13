Bitcoin between statistics and luck, two small miners close a block of 250 thousand dollars

Despite the period of deep decline in the market, Bitcoin’s value is set to recover very soon. For this reason, miners all over the world continue to put their efforts into the blockchain, which has recently given satisfaction even to “small” miners.

In fact, within a few days of each other, two miners of just 116 TH / s won the block closing prize, i.e. 6.25 BTC “Brilliant Uncirculated“As many readers will already know, the Bitcoin blockchain provides a currency award to the first miner who manages to complete the calculations necessary for its validation worldwide. This, in turn, is awarded once 51% of the world mining network will have approved in turn the solution offered by the first, as we have also explained in our short guide to how cryptocurrency mining works.

The story begins on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, when a small miner at just 126 Terahash per second had won a block of 6.25 BTC, currently well above 250 thousand dollars. A more unique than rare case given that statistically we are talking about a possibility of one in 10,000, as highlighted by Dr. Con Kolivas.

As if that weren’t enough, the impossible was added to the improbable and just two days later, on January 13th another miner from the same pool he succeeded in the feat with even less computing power. A rather curious background is that the latter operator would be a new user of the pool, who joined in the last few hours probably following the news of the first miner.

In fact, always according to Kolivas, “if enough lone miners operate long enough, statistically some of them will find a block. This time around, the person in question was insanely lucky to find one so soon, but we can say that it all falls within the normal variance.“.