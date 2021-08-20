Bitcoin: BlackRock invests in two mining companies

Blackrock, the largest wealth manager in the world, has decided to invest in bitcoin mining. It did so by acquiring 6.71% of Marathon Digital Holdings and 6.61% of Riot Blockchain. For the two operations, the group has invested approximately 382 million dollars

Blackrock’s move is part of a broader trend of traditional financial institutions to increase their exposure to cryptocurrencies, through the purchase of shares of listed companies. Similar moves have also been made by Vanguard and Fidelity Group.

Is Marathon that Riot, both share on Nasdaq, have seen their shares suffer spikes and successive dips following the trend of bitcoin, which reached an all-time high of over $ 60,000 in April.

Over the past year, Marathon has seen its stock rise 754% while Riot’s has risen 848% versus bitcoin’s + 288%.

BlackRock and the interest in cryptocurrencies

BlackRock’s first foray into the cryptocurrency market dates back to 2019 when the group hired Robert Mitchnick, a former Product Marketer for Ripple, who is now BlackRock’s head of digital assets.

It was a significant change of gear compared to a year earlier, when CEO Larry Fink defined bitcoin as a “money laundering index”. Since that time, it has changed its tone, suggesting that cryptocurrencies could “possibly” evolve into a global market someday.

Last January, the investment giant BlackRock filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission some documents indicating a willingness to include how investments for two of his funds, bitcoin futures.

In April, the formalization arrived. BlackRock announced that it bought CME’s bitcoin futures for a value, according to anonymous sources, equal to 6.5 million dollars.