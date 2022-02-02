Bitcoin: BOMB news from India | No Crypto BAN but …

Air of legalization from the cryptocurrency transactions in Indiaa country from which they had come several times threats from ban for the whole sector, starting from Bitcoin.

A country that therefore seemed to want to follow the wave Chinesethat is, of a ban of practically any type of activity was linked to the crypto world, including mining, and that instead through a law relating to the taxation of the same would seem to be willing to move to another direction.

India will not ban crypto, but a 30% tax on the way

India: 30% tax on crypto gains. Goodbye idea of ​​ban?

The news on which many, even among foreign newspapers, are embroidering is the introduction of new legislation on taxation and cryptocurrencies in India. Or rather, quoting literally what is inside the documents, of the virtual and digital assets.

A definition that would encompass Bitcoinall the rest of the world of cryptocurrencies and also i NFTasset categories that have been at the center of great growth in recent months.

A rate of 30% on each type of gain that will be obtained from this sub-fund, a much higher percentage than what is applied, for example, to shares. However, for those who want to see the glass half full, we would be faced with a system that actually admits the legality of the same, because it would be impossible to think of taxing assets whose exchange is defined as illegal in the country.

If the rate that will be fixed will be one blow for many investors, on the other hand, it will be certain that these asset categories will not suffer a total banwhich has triggered very different reactions among operators in the sector.

The protests by many fans

And by many personages also linked in professional ways to the world of cryptocurrencies. A law that imposes the 30% income taxes, in line with income taxes and not those of capital gain in Indiacould be the final blow on a sector scared already from the air of ban which had been around for some time.

This, however, is certainly the most extreme position among those that have begun to circulate in Indiabecause in different in fact they made the aspect of the prevail legalizationwhich causes relief to pull Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on a rapidly growing market which has more than a billion potential users in the sector.

The position of Criptovaluta.it

Difficult to take a position, even if obviously the lack of danger of a prevails ban for the whole industry, which would cut off theIndia from the revolution of Bitcoin and of decentralized finance.

On the other hand, however, we can only underline how in reality other countries are surrendered at much more advantageous conditions for operators. With the hint that a taxation of this level will prompt many to trade in crypto outside the channels main and recognizable by law.