Bitcoin Bond in El Salvador

Finally here we are. The much discussed Bitcoin Bond which will be issued by El Salvador will be available in just over 1 monthsomething that few would perhaps have imagined as possible.

All this despite the attacks of IMFas well as those of the classic finance, who continue to point the finger – partly rightly – at the country’s staggering public debt situation. Now with i Bitcoin Bond but we will see who is right. Because if El Salvador should succeed in finance themselvesamong other things on unconventional channels, for the dinosaurs of international finance it could get really bad.

In El Salvador, everything is ready for Bitcoin Bonds

Bitcoin Bond: March 15th will be the day of truth

The temporal space indicated by the Minister of Finance from El Salvador it is now clear: we are talking about the window between the 15 and 20 March next, for listing on alternative channels (and which we will talk about shortly).

THE Bitcoin Bond they will in fact be issued through Liquida platform that is offered by Blockstream and through which small investors will be able to participate in this event, starting from $ 100 minimum investment.

Another important fact, at least as far as regulators are concerned, is that a platform will be implemented KYC And AML to guarantee the identity of the investors. The CEO from Blockstream he also reported the presence of 300 million investment signed in mode soft, that is, as an investment promise. The operation, therefore, could be an already announced success.

The other details on Bitcoin Bonds

Then there are other interesting details on the so-called Bitcoin Bond: they will pay a coupon of 6.5% (much less than the rate at which El Salvador is financed on the market today) and will be used both for the creation of mining and for other types of operations related to the commitment of El Salvador for $ BTC.

There is also talk of Bitcoin Cityas well as of liquid assets that the country can use to buy others Bitcoin. What is unclear is whether they will also be able to participate European investorswhich we will give you on information in the next few days, when the situation will become much clearer.

It is a proof of the nine not only for El Salvadorbut also for the huge community that revolves around Bitcoin. If the country is able to finance itself in this way, a new era of finance could literally open up, where the power to IMFthe International Monetary Fund, it will be very small. And who knows if other emerging countries decide to follow the same path.