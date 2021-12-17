Bitcoin books for children that you could give away for Christmas

A fragment of the cover of Bitcoin Smart Kids: Teaching Kids of Every Age About Bitcoin.

With the widespread adoption of Bitcoin (BTC), many books have been written about this “game” revolutionizing technology. While most of the Bitcoin books found in bookstores are suitable for an adult audience, there is an avant-garde of authors who publish Bitcoin books for children.

Read on to discover five Bitcoin children’s books you could give your kids this Christmas.

Bitcoin Money: The City of Bitville to the Discovery of Quality Money

Bitcoin Money is one of the best Bitcoin children’s books you can give your kids this Christmas. Written by Michael Caras, aka The Bitcoin Rabbi, and illustrated by Marina Yakubivska, the book is a story for all ages as it helps answer a question both adults and children ask, “Why Bitcoin?

The book is set in a city known as Bitville. The children of Bitville realize that they need means to help them trade with each other. While they are exploring the use of different types of money, a strange guy moves to Bitville and recommends a new type of money – Bitcoin.

The book is beautifully written and uses simple illustrations that help explain complex topics like Bitcoin and money in a way that any child can understand. In this book, Caras explores the birth of money, the origins of Bitcoin, as well as the role it plays as healthy and reliable money.

GoodReads.com Reader Ranking: 4.4

Bitcoin: The Future of Money (Children’s Guide)

Bitcoin: The Future of Money (Kids Guide) , written by AD Largie and Sabrina Pichardo, is another excellent Bitcoin book for kids that you can add to your holiday shopping list.

At just 42 pages, the book centers on a time traveler who has returned from the future to teach people about the future of money.

Furthermore, the authors take readers on a historical journey where they discuss money as it was in the past, its current and future version. This book helps both children and adults understand the basics of cryptocurrencies. Additionally, the illustrations used in the book also show a lot of diversity, making it relate to a wider audience.

This book is a good read for any kid who is eager to understand and get started in the complex field of digital currency – its use cases and benefits – and money in general.

GoodReads.com Readers Ranking: 4.6

B stands for Bitcoin

B is for Bitcoin , written by Graeme Moore, is the first ABC children’s book on cryptocurrencies. The book will teach your child their ABCs using terminology associated with cryptocurrencies, such as Altcoin, Bitcoin, Consensus, and more. It is an easy to read book that helps children learn what Bitcoin is in simple terms.

Moore, who works as the VP of Marketing, wrote the book in 2015 after becoming obsessed with all things Bitcoin and digital currencies.

The book uses great illustrations that help make terminologies easier for children to understand. While some terms may be a bit challenging for young children, it’s a great book parents can read to their kids to get them started learning about the world of digital currencies.

GoodReads.com Reader Ranking: 4

Bitcoin: The Future of Money

Bitcoin: The future of money? is another excellent read, written by Dominic Frisby. In his book, Frisby tells the incredible story of Bitcoin, thus helping to solve the mystery surrounding Satoshi Nakamoto, the secret creator of Bitcoin.

Since its creation, Bitcoin has received both praise and criticism. Bitcoin champions have continued to push for its adoption and believe it will do to the banking sector what the internet did to publishing and what the emergence of email did to postal services.

It is from this understanding that Frisby tells a story of how Bitcoin will change the world. Most importantly, the author does this using profane language, making his book easy to read for children. Also, the book is well researched and uses some humor.

GoodReads.com Reader Ranking: 3.9

Bitcoin Smart Kids: Teaching children of all ages what Bitcoin is

Bitcoin Smart Kids is written by Andy LaPointe and his daughter Alena LaPointe. In the book, the authors aim to teach readers what Bitcoin and other digital currencies are. The book acts as a guide that is taught by the creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto. In the book, “Satoshi” explains the origins of Bitcoin, how to store it safely, and much more.

Most importantly, Andy and Alena wrote the book after receiving feedback from the children and their parents on what to include and what not to add.

If you are looking to give your little ones a book about Bitcoin that is easy to understand and fun, then you can add this book to your list of potential gifts as well.

GoodReads.com Reader Ranking: N / A

