Bitcoin: boom in SegWit adoption

Thanks to the implementation on Blockchain.com, a real record has occurred since June

For some months now there has been a real one boom in the adoption of SegWit on Bitcoin. Segregated Witness, that is SegWit, is a novelty introduced in 2017 which allows you to create lighter bitcoin transactions (in kB), and therefore cheaper.

A new surge in SegWit addresses on Bitcoin

The graph adoption of SegWit shows that, after the initial boom of 2017, there was an arrest of its diffusion, followed by a new surge in March 2018.

However, the number of daily transactions using SegWit wallets grew slowly, so much so that even after March 2020 it began to decline, despite a new surge in SegWit addresses in September 2019.

The turning point has arrived since March, with a big new boom of SegWit addresses created, and above all new historical highs regarding the number of transactions using this more advanced version of the Bitcoin protocol.

In particular, in the month of August just ended there was the maximum ever peak of total transactions that used SegWit, simultaneously with the achievement of the higher number of activations of new SegWit addresses.

In other words it appears that after the bitcoin price crash in May there has been a kind of rush to create and use SegWit addresses, in place of the old Bitcoin addresses which appear to be more expensive.

The use of Lightning Network, that is the second layer of Bitcoin that allows almost immediate transactions, and at negligible costs, without the need to register them on the slow and expensive Bitcoin blockchain.

At this point almost 80% of all transactions recorded on the Bitcoin blockchain every day are of the SegWit type, that is 40% more compared to May and almost double compared to the end of last year.

If instead of the transactions recorded on the Bitcoin blockchain day by day, one would analyze the total BTC stored on the addresses in the various formats, it would be discovered that even today the vast majority of BTCs are held on traditional addresses, i.e. legacy.

Two factors not to be overlooked for safety

However, we must keep in mind two factors decisive and important that cause this dystopia.

On the one hand between legacy addresses there are also many addresses in which BTC now lost are kept, therefore stationary and unusable, due to the loss of the private keys relating to those same addresses, or for example to the death of their owner.

Of the nearly 11.8 million BTC that are still stored on legacy addresses, perhaps a third must be considered irremovable from there because they are unusable due to the loss of the private key absolutely necessary to be able to move them.

Furthermore, there are still many BTCs that are simply being held over the long term by their owners who do not intend to use them, but just keep them on the long term as a form of savings.

It should also be added that often the BTCs that are moved with transactions that are recorded on the blockchain are more or less always the same, that is, by holders of BTC who usually use them and move them.

They most likely prefer to use SegWit addresses, che allows you to save a little on fees, therefore it is more than logical that those who carry out multiple transactions onchain prefer to use SegWit addresses. For others this need it could easily be less felt.

Note that the boom in June this year the adoption of SegWit follows by Blockchain.com, which is one of the main services in the world regarding the use and exchange of bitcoins.

This shows that there are still many who trust to custodian platforms to carry out their transactions in bitcoin, although instead it was also created specifically to allow BTC holders to be able to eliminate any intermediary, or third-party custodian, of your money.