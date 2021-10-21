News

Bitcoin bounces off the previous all-time high and earns $ 2,000 in hours

Posted on
Today Bitcoin (BTC) rises above $ 66,000 again, following a brief turbulence that has brought the price back to test previous all-time highs.

Hourly chart of BTC / USD (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Evergrande fails to hold back the Bitcoin bulls

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD quickly recovered from an overnight slide to $ 64,000.

The move was hand in hand with a decline in shares, caused by renewed concerns about Chinese real estate giant Evergrande.

Nonetheless, Bitcoin managed to preserve the highest levels, resulting in only one short visit below the $ 64,900 mark, previous BTC historical record recorded in April:

#BTC has successfully retested the orange area as support, signing a new all-time high.

Now $ BTC is correcting to retest previous all-time high as support (blue) #Crypto #Bitcoin

Markets are always going higher than most expect. Probably what will happen in the next few months“, he claims on Twitter Michaël van de Poppe, Cointelegraph collaborator.

The next goal? $ 75,000

Following a squeeze, Bitcoin’s price rose by $ 3,000 yesterday, taking it towards new all-time highs at over $ 67,000.

Related: 10/20 Price Analysis: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, SOL, DOT, DOGE, LUNA, UNI

The monthly October candle is already bigger than the entire 2017 Bitcoin bull market, analysts point out.

BTC is testing its old ATH for support“, he claims the Dutch crypto training and consulting platform Eight in its latest daily update.

“If we bounce from here, some levels to watch are around $ 75,000, $ 87,000 and $ 96,000, derived from the recent price action using the Fibonacci retracement tool.”

BTC / USD chart with Fibonacci levels. Source: Eight / Twitter

As reported by Cointelegraph, the Fibonacci tool is often used to determine the potential long-term results of BTC: currently places the peak of this cycle’s bull run at $ 300,000. The retracement, on the other hand, could be between $ 47,000 and $ 60,000, which is still far greater than last cycle’s low of $ 3,100.

