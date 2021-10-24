Bitcoin bounces to $ 60,000 as the weekly close keeps traders from CoinTelegraph on their toes



© Reuters. Bitcoin rebounds to $ 60,000 as the weekly close keeps traders on their toes



On October 23, Bitcoin (BTC) is preparing for a decisive test of weekly support after impulsive sellers transferred significant amounts of BTC to the large exchange Binance.

Hourly graph of (Bitstamp). Source: TradingViewBTC grappling with $ 60,000 Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that Bitcoin continues to keep traders on their toes on Saturday, deciding the fate of the $ 60,000 support.

The level proved to be the first major buying interest zone overnight after the previous all-time high of $ 64,900 failed to sustain the market.

