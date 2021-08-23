Bitcoin breaks 50K USD, Ethereum and Cardano go up

The price of bitcoin extended its rise and broke the USD 50k by breaking through the resistance. The price of Ethereum It rises and breaks out of the USD 3,300 resistance, XRP retested USD 1.25. Cardano’s ADA rose more than 10% and broke the USD 2.75 level.

Bitcoin price has formed a support base above the $ 47,000 and $ 48,000 levels. As a result, BTC started a new hike above USD 49,500. There has been a clear break above USD 50,000 and the price currently (04:00 UTC) is showing many positive signs.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are gaining bullish momentum. ETH broke through the USD 3,250 and USD 3,300 resistance levels. XRP retested the key USD 1.25 resistance zone. ADA outperformed and broke the USD 2.75 resistance.

Bitcoin price

After a close above USD 48,000, the bitcoin price gained strength. BTC managed to break out of the USD 49,200 and USD 49,500 resistance levels. Finally, there was a break above the main resistance of USD 50,000. It is now consolidating near USD 50,000 and may continue to rise. The next key resistance is near USD 50,500, above which the price could test USD 51,200.

Immediate support for the bearish bitcoin price is near the USD 49,500 zone. The next major support is near the USD 49,200 level, below which there is a risk of a move towards USD 48,000.

Ethereum price

Ethereum’s price is on the rise and was able to break through the USD 3,300 resistance. ETH was up 3% and even broke the USD 3,325 resistance. If the bulls remain active, there is a possibility of a move towards the USD 3,420 level. The next major resistance is found near USD 3,500.

If a downward correction occurs, the price of ethereum could find support near USD 3,250. The key support is now forming near the USD 3,200 level.

ADA, LTC, DOGE, and XRP price

Cardano (ADA) outperformed with a major move above the USD 2.50 resistance. ADA broke through 10% and even broke the USD 2.75 level. It is now facing resistance near the USD 2.85 level. Any further gains could drive Cardano’s price towards the USD 3.00 hurdle.

Litecoin (LTC) is gaining pace and is attempting a close above the USD 188 resistance. If LTC rises further, it could even break out of the USD 195 resistance. In the case indicated, the price could reach the resistance of 200 USD. The next big resistance is near the USD 220 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading comfortably above the USD 0.320 level. An initial resistance is near USD 0.325, above which the price could revisit the USD 0.335 resistance zone. Any further gains could lead the price towards the key resistance of USD 0.350.

XRP price is slowly rising and recently tested the USD 1.25 resistance. If there is a close above USD 1.25, the price could test the USD 1.30 resistance. On the downside, the bulls may remain active near the USD 1.232 and USD 1.220 levels.

Other altcoin markets today

Many altcoins have risen by more than 8%, including TEL, NANO, AVAX, DASH, CRV, AR, ICX, BAT, XMR, CDX, MIOTA, ONE and ONT. Of these, TEL gained 25% and broke the USD 0.025 level.

Overall, the bitcoin price is gaining ground above the USD 50,000 resistance level. If BTC stabilizes above USD 50,000, it could rise further towards the USD 52,000 level.

