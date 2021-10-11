Bitcoin breaks above $ 57,500 with a new rally towards the February resistance

On October 11, Bitcoin (BTC) kept markets on their toes until Wall Street opened before hitting its highest level since May.

The price of BTC is approaching its February high of $ 58,000

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD is hovering around $ 57,500 after hitting $ 57,630 on Bitstamp, the highest price since May 10.

By doing so, Bitcoin virtually nullified the impact of the mining ban in China and the subsequent redistribution of hash rate around the world.

“If you are reading this tweet, you survived the BTC crash in May 2021.”

In a celebratory mood among analysts, forecasts largely focus on a rally towards the six figures that is expected to begin shortly.

“All statistical models suggest that BTC will hit a much higher high of $ 100,000 in this cycle,Added the trader and analyst Rekt Capital.

Even at current prices, BTC / USD has only spent 38 days at higher levels in its entire life, such as highlighted by Anthony Pompliano, co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital.

The Bitcoin Supply Crisis Goes Mainstream

This could be supported by a unique macro context that makes Bitcoin even more attractive as a limited supply investment, Bloomberg argues.

In a new bullish tweet on Bitcoin, Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone highlighted the onset of fiscal turmoil in the United States.

“In relation to rising US debt and tensions over a potential default, Bitcoin could enter a one-time phase for a price rally in Q4 as markets increasingly trust the code that defines the cryptocurrency’s offering.” he tweeted.

“The debt ceiling affair could affect managers who avoid allocations to Bitcoin”

However, these concerns do not appear to have affected the dollar earlier in the week with the DXY back above the 94 support.