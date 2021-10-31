Bitcoin breaks through in Russia | Now Tinkoff wants it too …

Despite the Russia still has several legislative gaps when we talk about cryptocurrencies – there is a lot that a fly moves for greater openness to the sector.

After the statements of Putin and his government, now the banks are taking the lead. With Tinkoff, one of the country’s most important new financial conglomerates, which may soon add services on Bitcoin and on other major cryptocurrencies. Excellent sign for the sector, even if for those who live in Europe with a slight delay.

Tinkoff bets on Bitcoin – “Time to follow Revolut and Robinhood”

In the wake of major American groups: that’s why Neobank’s Tinkoff wants crypto

The speech is relatively simple to understand: there are international groups that are already grinding profits thanks to the commissions they collect on Bitcoin and on other major cryptocurrencies. And this can only appeal to large groups in countries where, on the other hand, cryptocurrencies are still lagging behind.

We are seeing what happens in the world and what happens for groups like Robinhood, Revolut, PayPal. We see this evolution, but it is not yet taking place in Russia.

This is the first comment of Dmitry Panchenko, which is the leader of the Tinkoff division which is linked to trading and a direct subsidiary of a very important group in the country, which offers investment services. All this in a country where volumes have already exceeded 15 billion dollars, signaling a certain attention for this asset class, including for foreign exchanges.

The Russians, according to Panchenko, would also be more interested in using $ BTC and other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum as an investment asset and as a payment method – giving a nod to the Russian government’s rather restrictive attitude regarding the use of cryptocurrencies for payments.

Vladimir Putin himself had expressed himself in this sense, denying however the possibility that one could use assets that he considers too volatile, for example on the energy commodity market, the most important market for Moscow.

More openings, a sign that the adoption of Bitcoin is now inevitable

Albeit with some delay, the countries that are historically more restrictive in terms of economic freedoms they are opening up to the possibility of integration Bitcoin in their economies. Openings that also play a very important role on the plan geopolitical, since it would mean for these countries to have an alternative to US dollar, which remains the reference currency for all international exchanges, in particular for financial ones.

$ BTC confirms a vehicle of change very strong and that could upset balances that appeared, until recently, as eternal. Which can only confirm ours Bitcoin forecasts in the medium and long term, as well as in the short term. TO $ 61,000 approximately, Bitcoin may still be fundamentally undervalued.