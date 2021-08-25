Bitcoin breaks through the $ 50,000 ceiling after dropping a lot: is it time to buy it again?

Bitcoin returns to make its admirers smile. After 3 months of lean cows, the most famous cryptocurrency in the world is shining again: it finally goes back to its parable and returns to a value that exceeds 50 thousand dollars.

Will it be time to buy again? Impossible to know how the values ​​will go in the coming days and weeks, certainly the trend has improved a lot compared to May, when the parabola has become descending and the value has started to fall.

Bitcoin, we return to usual values ​​and the market smiles

It is early yesterday morning (7.00 Italian time) the moment of the rise of Bitcoin on the Asian exchanges equal to one + 3.47%, to $ 50,316.87, at their highest levels since mid-May. But what happened in the spring? The descending parable of Bitcoin had begun, due to a series of problems and doubts that affected its value.

In the meantime, he was there Elon Musk, with the “ban” on the purchase of its electric cars in cryptocurrency, considered too volatile and therefore unsafe for the tycoon of Tesla, as well as considered the cause of an undesirable environmental impact of the “mining” production of digital currency.

Added to this was China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies: local politics in fact provided that from May 20 banks and financial services operating in the country were prohibited from accepting transactions in virtual currencies.

After a few days, this ban was also imposed on the digital payment platform of Alibaba, or Alipay, which controls almost all electronic money exchanges in China along with Tenpay of Tencent, which it controls WeChat Pay). At that time, the Chinese government also gave a “stop” to cryptocurrency mining.

Among the “causes” of the rise is the turnaround, albeit partial, of Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO has indeed shown an openness towards cryptocurrency transactions in case the production shows more “Green”. To this were added the certificates of trust also from other investors, including Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter. All this has pushed the prices up.

A nice rise if we consider that in June the Bitcoin it was “just” under $ 29,000, and during the summer months it did a 70% rise. But the real record came in April, when the value went above $ 65,000. It is difficult at the moment to predict if and when Bitcoin will return to rise above record values, and also to predict if it will ever reach $ 100,000.