Bitcoin briefly dips below $43,000 as Fed says an interest rate hike would soon be ‘appropriate’

Bitcoin (BTC) dipped below $43,000 on Feb. 17 as another day stuck in a range fueled hopes of an upcoming breakout.

BTC/USD 1-hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Fed hints at interest rate hikes

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed the BTC/USD pair trading in a slightly widened zone with $44,500 as the top for the past 24 hours.

Overnight, the pair had returned to the top of its intraday range following comments from the US Federal Reserve.

The minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the meeting at the end of January, which were expected to give clues about possible increases in interest rates, ended up giving few surprises. The first hike could come in March, but no firm commitment on the process was expressed.

“The Committee tries to maximize employment and inflation at a rate of 2% in the long run,” reads an attached statement.

“In support of these goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for federal funds interest rates between 0 and 1/4 percent. With inflation well above 2 percent and a strong labor market, the The Committee hopes that it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for federal funds rates.”

The FOMC added that it intended to completely curb asset purchases in March, in line with previous plans, as February purchases were to amount to at least $30 billion.

With little new news, cryptocurrency markets were uninspiring heading into Thursday. However, optimism was still present thanks to the strength of the BTC price in the last two weeks.

“My bias has changed a bit and now favors a squeeze towards $53,000 before mid-March,” He said the popular trader and analyst Pentoshi as part of his most recent Twitter update.

Others also pointed to the comparatively strong price performance this month compared to previous episodes in Bitcoin’s decline from all-time highs last November.

For example, by recovering close to USD 33,000 in January, avoided successfully a miners capitulation event, in which they are forced to sell or stop mining altogether because the spot price of Bitcoin is lower than its cost of production.

Like I have said for the past week for #bitcoin; no reason to panic until support failed, no reason to be too excited until resistance breaks Just let it do its thing, take your emotions out of it: https://t.co/pBeQl17glc — Matthew Hyland (@MatthewHyland_) February 16, 2022

As Cointelegraph reported, support levels have been rising over the past few days as buyers bet on a possible shallower-than-expected drop.

Tensions in Russia continue to weigh on stocks and cryptocurrencies

Other macroeconomic signs of the day came on the heels of renewed uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine novel, with reports of hostilities appearing overnight.

Stock futures were down at least 0.5% before the open on Wall Street.

Possible news of mortars fired between Russia Ukraine. Oil up, risk down / adjpy down. If it’s real, it will shock through all markets. — Cantering Clark (@CanteringClark) February 17, 2022

Previously, the US government called claims that Russia was trying to de-escalate the situation on the Ukrainian border “false”, something that, on the contrary, would have made markets nervous.

“Yesterday the Russian government said it was withdrawing troops from the Ukraine border… now we know it was false,” a senior official quoted by the Financial Times said on Wednesday.

Both Bitcoin and altcoins remain highly correlated to traditional markets so far in 2022.

