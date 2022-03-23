Bitcoin broke the USD 42,000 mark: what is the new factor that drives the “crypto” world again

Institutional investors focus on virtual currencies

Bitcoin broke the $42,000 mark on Tuesday with the news that the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates from ray dalio is ready to invest in the most important cryptocurrency of the world. Bitcoin price reached midday rise 4% to $42,571.

In the last week, Bitcoin rises 8% and now it returns to exceed the USD 42,000 barrier for the first time since March 3, when the “crypto” market felt the impact of global financial instability due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In the same line, Ethereum jumped 16.5% in a week, to $3,020 after its co-founder Vitalik Buterin appeared on the cover of time magazine.

the news that Bridgewater Associatesthe world’s largest hedge fund with $150 billion in assets, will invest in Bitcoin is the brightest signand so far confirming that the financial institutions see an upward trajectory long term for cryptocurrency.

The hedge fund is one of several financial institutions that are adding Bitcoin to their investment portfolios.

Dalio’s firm is following in the footsteps of the London-based hedge fund marshall wace, which reported in July 2021 that it was starting its own crypto fund. In addition, it transpired that Bridgewater Associates plans to invest in a external vehicle that is linked to the price of BitcoinAs reported CoinDesk.

Dalio announced in May 2021 that he has a personal investment in bitcoinbut this is the first sign that the world’s largest hedge fund plans to invest its own money in derivatives backed by Bitcoin.

Company spokesmen told CoinDesk in February: “While we will not comment on our positions, we can say that Bridgewater continues to actively research cryptocurrencies, but does not currently plan to invest in them.”

Recently, there have been signs of a change in attitude towards Bitcoin from both institutions and regulators. For example, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) extended the time in which it will decide whether to sanction two exchange-traded funds. Bitcoin ETFs cash. It should be remembered that the US SEC previously had a hostile attitude towards Bitcoin ETFs.

The North American regulatory body issued a statement on the ETFs of One River and WisdomTree which said that “the Commission believes it is appropriate to designate a longer period within which to take action on the proposed rule change so that it has sufficient time to consider the proposed rule change and any comments received.”

Now it’s the largest free investment fund of the world who is planning to start exposure to cryptocurrencies, months after its billionaire founder Ray Dalio revealed that he owns Bitcoin and praised the digital currency. The famous investor has described Bitcoin as an “incredible achievement” and your hedge fund believes that adoption among institutional investors will increase in the next years.

This is an important event, as the hedge fund has $150 billion in assets under managementand could lead other institutional investors to reconsider an investment in cryptocurrencies despite the current recession.

A source told CoinDesk that Bridgewater’s allocation to crypto would be “tiny,” while four people said the hedge fund will enter the space in the middle of next year.

As early as January, analysts at Bridgewater had predicted that adoption among institutional investors “looks likely to increase in the coming years,” noting that cryptocurrency markets are getting big enough how to be taken seriously.

The fund communicated that it planned to closely monitor whether institutions tried to gain direct exposure by adding crypto to their balance sheets, citing the opportunities of arbitrage and investment through venture capital or equity as two other options.

Dalio72 years old, recorded that strongly believe in blockchain technology and predicted that it will be revolutionary. However, he fears that governments that perceive Bitcoin as a threat may ban it, and despite the fact that the most enthusiastic “crypto” promoters predict that the digital currency will one day become the reserve currency of the world, he doubts that central banks come to own significant amounts of Bitcoin.

