Bitcoin (BTC) B Prediction Plan is Still Intact, Squid Token Collapse and more news this week! »Crypto Insider

It’s Sunday and so we can start evaluating the week’s biggest cryptocurrency news. It starts with a tweet from well-known Dutch analyst Blanc B. with the Bitcoin (BTC) Price This remains intact, he said earlier this week that his predictions are still correct.

Bitcoin (BTC) predicts PlanB is still on the right track

One of the most used models in Bitcoin price prediction is inventory flow (S2F) PlanB model of the Dutch analyst. This model appears to be able to predict recent price movements in detail. Recently, the analyst shared a file ‘At worst’ Where, he says, bitcoin can go up to $ 100,000. So far, with Bitcoin closing in October at $ 61,000, this scenario still holds true. Read more about this news and the S2F model here!

August 47 thousand dollars

September 43 thousand dollars

October $ 61K New Monthly Close ATH! ?

Well, rounding error of 3% .. close enough for me

Upcoming goals: November> $ 98,000, December> $ 135,000 pic.twitter.com/7LSnQBYJ33 – PlanB (@ $ 100 trillion) November 1, 2021

Burger King and Robinhood spray free cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ethereum (ETH)

Burger King customers can earn cryptocurrency in the coming weeks through the “Royal Perks” program. Loyalty program members who spend at least $ 5 on the Burger King app can get “full coin”. Burger King offers 20 Bitcoins, 200 Ethereum (ETH) And 2 million DOGE are gone too. Unfortunately, this giveaway is for Americans only. However, the procedure can be additional Strengthen Come on for the adoption of cryptography!

The Squid Game Token (SQUID) collapses completely but comes back

Altcoin price (SQUID) based on the well-known Korean Netflix series This week it completely broke. it looks like a file pull the carpet Which means the developers escaped with a bunch of SQUID tokens. The squid eventually plummeted to 99.9%. Oddly, the price went up again at the end of this week. However, the project now appears to be completely dead.