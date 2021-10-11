Bitcoin (BTC) futures ETFs finally arrive after years of delay? The Securities and Exchange Commission will soon release its decision »Crypto Insiders

For years, cryptocurrency investors have been eagerly awaiting the possible approval of Bitcoin (BTC) United States Equity Funds Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This body has repeatedly postponed the deadline for the eventual approval of decent ETFs, but now there is a final deadline on the horizon.

Bitcoin futures ETFs

Four bitcoin futures ETFs will receive a decision from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this month. This is the ProShares Bitcoin strategy ETF, Invesco Bitcoin ETF strategyAnd VanEck Bitcoin ETF Strategy occupation Valkyrie Bitcoin ETF strategy.

If the SEC gives the green light to these listed funds, it will be the first of its kind on US exchanges. The crypto community around the world will warmly welcome this development.

ETF analyst from BloombergJames Seifart said he believes the SEC will likely approve these four ETFs. It is reported that SEC Chairman Gary Gensler recently noted that Bitcoin futures products have been well received by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to Gephardt, it would be very strange for Gensler to do this in the month of September Initially, it indicated that Bitcoin futures ETFs were viewed favorably by the institution, then those ETFs were rejected a month later.

Another ETF analyst, Nate Geraci, says the same thing. According to him, it is illogical and unfair to make such a positive statement about bitcoin futures ETFs and then do the opposite.

Also note that this is a good way for the SEC to win the hearts of the crypto community:

“The approval of futures-based Bitcoin ETFs appears to be an easy way for the SEC and Gensler to win and appear progressive on cryptocurrencies.”

Not everyone is feeling equally positive about the upcoming Securities and Exchange Commission decision regarding bitcoin futures ETFs. There are also analysts who expect the SEC to have a detailed regulatory plan for the cryptocurrency industry first.