Bitcoin (BTC) holds above $ 42,000 despite the bearish weekly candle

Bitcoin failed to close the week of February 7-14 on a positive note, instead creating a candle with a long upper wick. However, short-term readings suggest a reversal may soon occur. After creating a bullish candle during the week of January 31 to February 6, the BTC fell slightly the following week, creating a bearish candle with a very long upper wick.

Measuring the entire downward movement, the local BTC’s $ 16,821 high is very close to the 0.382 Fib retracement resistance level at $ 46,700, which is also a horizontal resistance area. Therefore, it is now likely to act as the main resistance level.

Technical indicators

The daily chart shows that BTC was pushed back from the 0.618 Fib retracement resistance level (red icon) when it measured the most recent part of the downward movement. This resistance stands at $ 44,900. Technical indicators are showing some bullish signs. This is particularly visible in the RSI, which has moved above the 50 line. This line is considered a threshold for understanding whether the trend is bullish or bearish.

Likewise, the MACD is moving higher but it is still not positive. This would be another sign that the trend is bullish. The six-hour chart shows that BTC has fallen back into an ascending parallel channel. Previously, the channel contained the movement from January 24, until the break on February 8. Currently, BTC is trading right on the channel’s midline, which should provide support. Unlike the daily time frame, both MACD and RSI provide neutral readings. The two-hour chart is a little more bullish. In addition to trading right in the middle of the channel, both the RSI and MACD have generated significant bullish divergences (green line). This is an event that often precedes strong upward movements.

BTC wave count analysis

The more likely long-term wave count indicates that BTC has already bottomed out. The short-term count (red) suggests that BTC has completed wave four of an upward five-wave pattern. The sub-wave count is shown in black. The Feb 14 low was made right at the 0.5 Fib retracement level when measuring the entire three (white) wave and gave subwaves A and C a ratio of 1: 1.61, a level suitable for a low to be to reach. If wave five has begun, the most likely target for the top is estimated to be between $ 47,625 and $ 47,912. This range is found by projecting wavelength one and using an external retracement on wave four. After this, BTC could correct in the short / medium term.