Bitcoin. Bulls against Bears. Should you invest in BTC today?

Is Bitcoin a good investment? Will it have a bright future or a dark one? This is the different view between the Bulls and the Bears on Bitcoin.

The Bitcoin (BTC) has more than tripled in value in the past 52 weeks and the 5-year chart shows a heartbeat return of around 6,300%. The first digital currency in terms of market capitalization (today at 929.91 million dollars), it can no longer be considered a bubble; Regulators are taking cryptocurrencies much more seriously than they did during the last rally in 2016, and traditional banks are also working on their digital currency strategies.

But what to expect from Bitcoin in the next few years? Many forecasts on Bitcoin point to much higher prices than the current ones, but we want to remember that Bitcoin remains a risky investment.

Below is a comparison between Bulls vs Bears on Bitcoin.

The Bulls on Bitcoin

The first is still the best: There are more than 10,000 cryptocurrencies on the market today and more are being created every day, but the ‘grandfather’ of them all, Bitcoin remains at the top of the list.

Bitcoin paved the way for a cryptocurrency tsunami and has become the standard by which all others are measured. With a valuation of nearly a trillion dollars at the time of this writing, Bitcoin is the most valuable and accepted cryptocurrency as a viable alternative to a money-based society, unlike almost all other digital currencies. And it is accepted by more merchants globally than all of its rivals.

Over 7,600 merchants accept Bitcoin, while the second most valuable cryptocurrency, Ethereum (ETH), is accepted by only 3,900 merchants. In comparison, despite its popularity this year, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is accepted by only 374 merchants.

It is difficult to compete with Bitcoin, which means that while other digital currencies may become common, they will never supplant BTC. There is also a growing institutional interest and support for Bitcoin, along with a wide availability of wallets, exchanges, payment services, brokers, gaming platforms and more that accept or are denominated in Bitcoin. What was once a disruptive asset ever since it became mainstream.

Like other material goods such as gold and silver, Bitcoin’s inherent scarcity means that its value will increase over time as demand increases, although this does not rule out sharp short-term price swings. And it is this volatility that offers investors their greatest opportunity.

We are in the midst of a period of runaway inflation, which is unlikely to subside anytime soon. Trillion-dollar government spending programs, a complacent Federal Reserve pumping trillions more into the economy and historically low lending rates, are conspiring to raise prices. Since Bitcoin cannot be devalued like government money, it is a hedge against inflation (read also: Is Bitcoin a good hedge against inflation?).

Yes, Bitcoin is expensive now, but it will get even more expensive. Thinking that a single BTC is trading at around $ 50,000 today may seem bizarre, but to think that it has already risen well beyond $ 69,000, and reading Bitcoin’s future predictions, perhaps the Bitcoin bulls are not wrong and we should listen to them.

The Bears on Bitcoin

Don’t go too crazy about Bitcoin, I’m not here to tell you that Bitcoin is a terrible investment. It’s true that this cryptocurrency giant holds a huge first mover advantage that will keep it relevant for years to come, but I’m just asking you to take it easy.

Despite Bitcoin’s unique market position, investing in this digital asset involves real risks. If you are tempted to invest in Bitcoin part of your retirement or an important chunk of your investment portfolio, I advise against considering this idea.

There are some companies that have actually gone all-in on Bitcoin by converting most or all of their cash reserves into the major cryptocurrency. The business intelligence specialist MicroStrategy (MSTR) holds 121,000 Bitcoin tokens on its balance sheet, worth more than $ 6 billion at current prices. The company only had $ 57 million in traditional cash equivalents in the third quarter.

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor will look like a genius if and when Bitcoin prices rise from the current $ 50,000 to $ 1 million. However, there are risks of something going wrong along the way. For instance:

A better technical solution to the same problems Bitcoin faces could break the old disruptor

Heavy-handed government regulations could take away Bitcoin’s bullish push

The software behind Bitcoin is still technically in beta-testing and could still undergo significant changes as the code base evolves. Among these potential changes, developers may simply decide to drop that limit on the number of total Bitcoins, losing that vaunted inflation protection in the process.

There are chances that none of these risks will materialize, but neither is it possible to categorically say that they are impossible. Michael Saylor’s all-in bet on Bitcoin would seem tremendously misleading if the cryptocurrency encounters one or more of these potential obstacles.

So please be careful and move with caution. I personally own a fraction of a Bitcoin, along with many other digital currencies, and it all adds up to a minority of my total investment portfolio. This is the most sensible way to start invest in the cryptocurrency market. Just like you shouldn’t bet your life savings on a single stock, investing in Bitcoin carries risks, and you need to have a diversified portfolio that can keep your wealth intact even in the face of some major setbacks.

Should you invest in Bitcoin today?

After checking out the promising pros and potential cons of Bitcoin, you should sit back and think hard about how your wallet and risk tolerance fits into the cryptocurrency market.

Whatever your choice today, we’re just giving you the tools you need to make an informed decision.

