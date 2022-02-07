Bitcoin bulls keep pushing, because the rally isn’t over yet

Bitcoin settled above the $ 40,000 level against the US dollar. BTC is now on the rise and could accelerate further above the $ 42,650 resistance zone.

Bitcoin has started a sharp rise above the $ 40,000 resistance zone.

The price is trading well above the $ 40,000 and 100-hour simple moving average.

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $ 41,600 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data provided by Kraken).

The pair could continue to rise if it breaks out of the $ 42,650 resistance zone in the near term.

Bitcoin price gains bullish momentum

The price of Bitcoin began a major rise after a close above the $ 38,500 level. BTC gained bullish momentum and was able to break out of the $ 40,000 zone and the 100-hour simple moving average. The upward move was such that the price even broke above the $ 41,200 resistance. It was trading up to $ 42,694 and is currently consolidating gains. It appears that the price is preparing for the next move and is trading well above the 100-hour simple moving average.

Additionally, there is a key bullish trendline forming with support near $ 41,600 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair. The pair is also trading well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the low of $ 37,324 to the high of $ 42,694.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Immediate resistance is near the $ 42,650 level. The next major resistance is near the $ 43,200 zone. A clear break to the upside above the $ 43,200 resistance level could trigger another hike. In the stated case, the price could also test the $ 45,000 resistance zone.

Limited Dips in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to initiate a new rise above $ 42,650, there could be a downward correction. Immediate bearish support is near the $ 41,600 zone. First major support is seen near the $ 40,000 zone.

It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the low of $ 37,324 to the high of $ 42,694. Further losses could require a move to the $ 39,500 support zone and the 100-hour simple moving average. If the bulls fail to protect $ 39,500, there could be a sharp decline in the near term.