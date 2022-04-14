Bitcoin Bulls Need to Reclaim $41,000 Level Before Friday’s $615M BTC Options Expiration

In the last three months, the daily closing price of Bitcoin (BTC) fluctuated between $35,050 and $47,550, which is a range of 35.7%. Although it may seem excessive, it is not unusual, especially considering the 68% annualized historical volatility of BTC.

Bitcoin/USD 1-day chart on Coinbase. Source: TradingView

The relief rally that occurred after the April 11 drop below USD 40,000 came after the report of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March from the United States, which announced 8.5% for March, the most high since 1981. Meanwhile, in the UK, the CPI soared to 7%, a 30-year high.

For these reasons, cryptocurrency traders are increasingly concerned about the ability of the US Federal Reserve rate hikes expected throughout 2022 to contain inflationary pressure. If global economies enter a recession, investors will likely move away from risky asset classes like cryptocurrencies.

Additionally, the Bitcoin price correction was costly for leverage traders as aggregate liquidations reached $428 million on derivatives exchanges.

The bulls placed their bets starting at $50,000

Open interest for the April 15 options expiry in Bitcoin is $615 million, but the actual figure will be much lower as the bulls were too bullish. These traders might have been fooled by the short-lived rally to $48,000 on March 28, as their bets for the April 15 options expiry extend beyond $50,000.

Bitcoin’s recent drop below $41,000 caught the bulls by surprise and only 18% of April 15 call options have been placed below that price level.

Aggregate Bitcoin Options Open Interest for April 15. Source:: CoinGlass

The ratio of 1.21 between calls and puts shows the dominance of $335 million open interest for calls versus $280 million for puts. However, with Bitcoin hovering near $41,000, most bullish bets are likely to be worthless.

If the price of Bitcoin stays below $42,000 at 8:00 a.m. UTC on April 15, only $62 million of these call options will be available. This difference is because a Bitcoin call at $42,000 is worthless if BTC trades below that level at expiration.

Bulls target $43,000 to balance the scales

Below are the four most likely scenarios based on current price action. The number of option contracts available on April 15 for call (bullish) and put (bearish) instruments varies depending on the expiry price. The imbalance favoring each side constitutes the theoretical profit:

Between USD 39,000 and USD 41,000: 950 purchase options (calls) vs. 5,400 put options. The net result favors put instruments (bearish) by USD 180 million.

950 purchase options (calls) vs. 5,400 put options. The net result favors put instruments (bearish) by USD 180 million. Between USD 41,000 and USD 42,000: 1,500 purchase options (calls) vs. 3,950 put options. The net result favors the bears by $100 million.

1,500 purchase options (calls) vs. 3,950 put options. The net result favors the bears by $100 million. Between USD 42,000 and USD 43,000: 1,850 purchase options (calls) vs. 3,300 put options. The net result favors put instruments (bearish) by USD 60 million.

1,850 purchase options (calls) vs. 3,300 put options. The net result favors put instruments (bearish) by USD 60 million. Between USD 43,000 and USD 45,000: 2,700 purchase options (calls) vs. 2,800 put options. The net result is balanced between the call and put options.

This simple estimate considers put options used on bearish bets and calls exclusively on neutral or bullish trades. Even so, this oversimplification does not take into account more complex investment strategies.

For example, a trader could have sold a put option, effectively gaining positive exposure to Bitcoin above a specific price, but unfortunately, there is no easy way to estimate this effect.

The bears will try to pin BTC below $41,000

Bitcoin bears need to push the price below $41,000 on Apr 15 to lock in a $180 million profit. On the other hand, the bulls’ best-case scenario calls for a push above $43,000 to neutralize any impact.

Bitcoin bulls had $180 million in leveraged long positions liquidated on April 10 and 11, so they should have less margin than needed to drive the price higher. That being said, the bears will no doubt try to sink BTC below $41,000 ahead of the April 15 options expiry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the Author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. All investment and commercial movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.