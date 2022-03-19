Bitcoin Bulls to Defend the $40,000 Level Leading to Friday’s $760M Options Expiration

For the past two months, Bitcoin (BTC) has been trending slightly upwards, bouncing several times from its support.

Although that may sound positive, Bitcoin’s year-to-date performance is still a lackluster and negative 14%. On the other hand, the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) gained 2% in the same period.

Bitcoin/USD 1-day candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

The general commodity index benefited from increases in the prices of crude oil, natural gas, gold, corn and lean hogs. The worsening of macroeconomic conditions put pressure on the supply curve, which, in turn, shifted the equilibrium price higher.

What’s more, The United States passed a $1.5 trillion spending bill on March 15 that funds the government through September.. President Joe Biden’s signing of the legislation averts a government shutdown but puts further pressure on the US national debt, which now exceeds $30.3 trillion.

Still, crypto traders are increasingly concerned about the US Federal Reserve’s rate hikes expected throughout 2022 to contain inflationary pressure.

Investors took profits from riskier assets, causing the US Dollar Index (DXY) to hit its highest level in 21 months at 99.2 on March 11. The index measures the strength of the dollar against a basket of major foreign currencies.

Bearish bets are mostly below $40,000

Bitcoin’s rally above $40,000 on March 26 caught bears by surprise as only 7% of bear option bets for March 18 were placed above that price level.

The bulls might have been misled by the recent resistance test of $45,000 on March 1, as his bets for Friday’s $760 million options expiration run as high as $65,000.

Bitcoin options accrue open interest for March 18. Source: CoinGlass

A broader view using the call-to-put ratio of 1.26 shows larger bets, as open interest for calls (buys) stands at $425 million versus $335 million for puts. However, with Bitcoin now back above $40,000, most bearish bets will likely lose their value.

For example, if the price of Bitcoin sustains above $40,000 at 8:00 am UTC on March 18, only $24 million of those put options will be available. This difference occurs because the right to sell Bitcoin at $40,000 if it trades above that level at expiration is of no use.

The bulls could pocket a profit of $320 million

Below are the three most likely scenarios based on current price action. The number of option contracts available on March 18 for call (bull) and put (bear) instruments varies depending on the expiry price. The imbalance in favor of each side constitutes the theoretical profit:

Between USD 38,000 and USD 40,000: 1,700 call contracts vs. 1,300 put contracts. The net result is balanced between the call (bull) and put (bear) instruments.

1,700 call contracts vs. 1,300 put contracts. The net result is balanced between the call (bull) and put (bear) instruments. Between USD 40,000 and USD 41,000: 3,200 call contracts vs. 600 put contracts. The net result favors the bulls by $105 million.

3,200 call contracts vs. 600 put contracts. The net result favors the bulls by $105 million. Between USD 41,000 and USD 42,000: 4,200 call contracts vs. 300 put contracts. The bulls take their profits to $160 million.

This raw estimate considers call options used on bull bets and put options exclusively on neutral to bear trades. Still, this simplification ignores more complex investment strategies.

For example, a trader could have sold a call option, effectively gaining negative exposure to Bitcoin above a specific price. But unfortunately, there is no easy way to estimate this effect.

Bears have incentives to suppress Bitcoin price

Bitcoin bears need to push the price below $40,000 on Friday to avoid a $105 million loss. On the other hand, the bulls’ best-case scenario calls for a push above $41,000 to push their gains to $160 million.

Bitcoin bulls liquidated $98 million leveraged long positions on March 16, so there is less incentive to push the price higher in the short term. That said, the bulls are likely to try to defend the $40,000 support until the options expiration on March 18.

The views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of Author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.