News

Bitcoin, buy on the decline before the new all-time highs

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Experts suggest that soon Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will offer investors the opportunity to buy on the downside before the cryptocurrency heads to new all-time highs; the suggestion comes following a recent Bloomberg report which indicates that Bitcoin is headed towards a level between 80,000 and 85,000 dollars.

What happened

In a tweet released Tuesday, the cryptocurrency data expert Material Scientist stated that resistance at $ 60,000, with selling prices exceeding buy prices by 20% of the price (for the first time since August), could translate into a buying opportunity; according to the analyst, if Bitcoin is rejected at this resistance, “it will provide a nice opportunity to buy the downside on the way to” the all-time high.

Data cited by Material Scientist indicates that as Bitcoin’s price approaches $ 60,000, more sellers start demanding higher prices for BTC within 20% of its price; another Twitter user has suggested that “a strong divergence between highs and purchase prices” is a good indicator of local price highs and lows.

Loading...
Advertisements

BTC price movement

According to data from CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin was down 3.12% daily to $ 55,691.70 at the time of publication.

Photo: Jeremy Zero via Unsplash

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
681
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
553
News

Cinema, all films out in October
458
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
402
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
354
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
321
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
318
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
307
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
280
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top