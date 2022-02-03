Bitcoin & C phenomenon: if you know it, you don’t avoid it

by Valeria Panigada

It is not just a matter of luck or bad luck. The phenomenon Bitcoin & Co., the one born around the most famous cryptocurrency in the world, must first of all be understood in order to ride it without getting hurt. In this case, trust passes through knowledge.

Because sudden and wide movements, which characterize the famous digital currency making it highly volatile, and continuous novelties, which lead to the lightning-fast birth of his new clones, require basic knowledge (as well as a good dose of self-control) to avoid big disappointments and, indeed, get great satisfaction. Thus, or at least in part, like those obtained by those who at the time had already intuited and understood this phenomenon and who today have put disproportionate sums into their pockets.

Just look at theevolution of value Bitcoin in the last 20 years to realize it: in 2010, the year of its debut on the market, Bitcoin was worth 0.003 dollars; today it fluctuates around 50 thousand dollars, after having reached a peak of 67,500 dollars. But even more impressive was its most recent growth: just a year and a half ago, Bitcoin was worth 20-30 times less than it is today.

The surge of this last period is linked to the interest of large institutional investors that in the midst of the pandemic crisis have decided to take refuge in Bitcoin instead of gold, pouring enormous capital into this digital currency.

“On the other hand, buying a Bitcoin is equivalent to buying a currency asset, such as the dollar, the euro or the yen: it still has an underlying, of a technological nature, which is the very guarantee of that digital currency. And today it is seen as a store of value, replacing gold, ”he explains Gian Luca Comandini, one of the leading experts in the tech, blockchain and social world.

Those who have not yet invested in the crypto world and are eating their hands should not despair, because opportunities could be around the corner. “We are absolutely not late – assures Comandini – because today there is not only Bitcoin. The underlying technology, namely the blockchain, is still in an embryonic state, despite having existed for 13 years. In addition to Bitcoin, therefore, n-other interesting applications or projects can be born that can explode within six months or a year. So, exactly as happened with the internet and with other technological revolutions in the past, we must be open to even sudden changes ”.

In short, it is not known whether tomorrow it will still make sense to believe in Bitcoin, because a new protocol with greater added value could come out, attracting the entire crypto and financial community.

Bitcoin, how to avoid unpleasant situations

Already today they are counted beyond 20 thousand cryptocurrencies, daughters of Bitcoin. Therefore, it becomes important to distinguish serious projects from hoaxes, such as that of the crypto Squid, born from the success of the Netflix TV series “Squid Game“.

How to do? “You don’t need to be a cryptographer – explains Comandini – but some precautions are enough”. First of all, explains the expert, in the face of a new digital currency to evaluate whether it does something exclusive that Bitcoin does not do and for which it could stand out.

The second advice is going to see the team of people behind the project, to understand if they are prepared (programmers or IT) and if they can trust. “Often they are people who until three months ago were involved in marketing or worked in other fields and are only good at selling – explains Comandini -. And this is typical of those projects that start off with a bang and then suddenly deflate and go to die, leaving many people with the match in hand “.

Third advice is to evaluate whether the reference market to which that project is aimed is interesting, that is mainstream and not niche, so as to have the minimum potential to grow and therefore raise the value of that cryptocurrency. The so-called white paper, the key document of that project, is also very important to see if there are sufficient technical elements on that specific application: if it does not go into too much detail and remains a bit uncertain, it means that it is more a marketing project than an interesting application.

Useful tips for navigating the ever-changing crypto world, and also a bubble risk, according to Comandini: “In the next few years we will have a huge bubble that will explode, like that of the internet, because 90% of the cryptocurrencies existing today are useless – he predicts -. Within ten years, many digital currencies will disappear and only those that really add value will remain and that will form the hard core of decentralized finance ”.

The full article was published in the January issue of Wall Street Italia magazine.