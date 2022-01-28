Bitcoin can foster peace through the open market

Energy is the foundation of our modern society. Without our ability to extract, transport and convert energy into sources of electricity and fuel to power engines, we would not enjoy the quality of life we ​​have in our modern world. However, for one reason or another, there seems to be a big one distrust which is pervading much of our society due to the belief that this process is somehow destroying nature.

In fact, we humans are a part of nature. We are proof that nature has the ability to be aware of itself and can use that awareness to do great things. This is not to say that some humans are not wasteful and destructive, there are many wasteful and destructive humans. Most of those wasteful humans can be found in the halls of governments across the Earth where they attempt to centrally plan nature, which leads to its perversion. These centrally planned missteps are acutely highlighted in the popular energy policy that has taken the world by storm.

Thinking they can centrally plan environmental management, politicians and fanatics have successfully rejected humanity’s progress by foolishly forcing large swaths of the global population to abandon highly reliable energy-dense fuel sources such as uranium, natural gas, oil. and coal for unreliable and less dense sources of energy such as wind and solar. The product of these wrong policies has led to increasingly expensive electricity generation, which has affected the poor worse.

Credit: Pixabay

What bureaucrats should do is allow free markets to do their business nonstop so that innovative and ingenious entrepreneurs can get to work solving our biggest problems, many of which revolve around providing cheap and abundant energy resources. .

When people are able to easily and cheaply use electricity to get things done, they are able to dramatically increase productivity. Imagine how much innovation we would see in emerging economies if their citizens had reliable and cheap electricity and were able to use it to power computers and machinery to do great things instead of having to spend their time traveling for clean water, and doing manual labor. intensive that cannot be replaced by much more productive machinery due to the lack of reliable energy sources. Imagine how much stress would be lifted off many people’s shoulders if they didn’t have to weigh the cost of turning on the lights versus paying for food.

By providing the world with a distributed peer-to-peer cash system that cannot be controlled by any centralized government or third party, bitcoin offers innovative entrepreneurs around the world the ability to tap into a global market and get paid for theirs. services.

Thirteen years of life later the birth of bitcoin most humans do not yet recognize its potential. Don’t worry though. There are many who realize the opportunity and are actively working to ensure it is fulfilled. Over time and on a large scale, this should lead to a much more peaceful world as we are able to focus on more productive uses of the time available to us and are not induced by stress which leads to a greater potential for direct conflict.