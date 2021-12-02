Bitcoin Capital expands its cryptoasset offering

Bitcoin Capital today announced two new world premieres on the SIX Swiss Exchange. With 1 FiCAS Active Bitcoin ETP and 1 FiCAS Active Ethereum ETP, the company launches two products actively managed by the expert cryptoasset manager FICAS AG. Thanks to active management, these products aim to counteract negative price fluctuations and thus outperform the two largest cryptocurrencies by capitalization.

