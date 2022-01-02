Bitcoin cash as an anti-inflation tool?

According to some analysts, alongside Bitcoin there would be a cryptocurrency that could have a higher value as an anti-inflation tool, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), which was one of the forks of Bitcoin.

Inflation in the United States and cryptocurrencies

In the US, inflation it rose to 6.8% last month, the highest level in 39 years.

The Fed is ready to intervene to cool what appears, together with the dangerous new variant of the virus, the most insidious threat to economic growth.

In this context, questions have been raised for some time about value of cryptocurrencies, as a tool hedge against rising inflation.

According to many observers, the fact that the Bitcoin project foresees a limited number of circulating coins (21 million) would make itand cryptocurrency is a store of value like gold, that can react to the inflation problems that are intrinsically linked to fiat currencies.

A recent report by Arcane research statistically demonstrated how Bitcoin has had a much higher return than any other financial instrument, precisely in a period of high inflation like this last year.

It is also interesting to analyze the loss in value of the euro and dollar over the last ten years, compared to the Stratospheric Earnings of Bitcoin and major cryptocurrencies in the same time frame.

The Bitcoin Cash innovation

Bitcoin Cash is a fork of Bitcoin born in 2017 to make the coin more scalable and sustainable than its ancestor.

In practice, the chain of blocks that governs Bitcoin Cash has a modification in the algorithm, which changes the difficulty of the mathematical calculations to be solved to extract the coins.

The Bitcoin Cash developers wanted to increase the computing power to make the validation of the blocks of the blockchain chain more immediate and simple.

With this system, Bitcoin Cash manages to resolve 116 transactions per second against Bitcoin’s 7.

This makes the Bitcoin Cash blockchain chain much more scalable than that of Bitcoin and could make it possible to overcome the problems associated with the high consumption of the Bitcoin chain and its lack of sustainability.

Bitcoin Cash anti inflation

The fact that Bitcoin Cash has become even more profitable for miners of cryptocurrencies, which are partly abandoning Bitcoin to devote themselves to BCH, makes the coin even more stable than Bitcoin and this according to some experts would make Bitcoin Cash as an important store of value against periods of high inflation like these.

The fact that it maintains the same limitations in offering 21 million pieces, but that it is more scalable and more sustainable could make it more attractive to those investors looking for aa valid alternative to the store of value of gold against periods of high inflation and uncertainty on financial markets such as the current one.