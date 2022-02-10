Bitcoin Cash cryptocurrency gained over 5% in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours the price of Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) was up 5.38% to $ 345.59. Over the past week, BCH has seen an increase of more than 20%, from $ 287.35 to its current price. Currently the all-time high of the coin is $ 3,785.82.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility of Bitcoin Cash over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.











Over the past week, the cryptocurrency’s trading volume has risen by 33% unlike its current offer, which fell 0.21%; this figure brings the current offer to 18.98 million coins, which is estimated to correspond to 90.37% of its maximum offer, equal to 21 million coins. According to our data, BCH’s current ranking by market cap is # 26 at $ 6.56 billion.











Where can you buy Bitcoin Cash?

