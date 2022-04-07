Bitcoin changed trading forever and specialists explain why

Key facts: Bitcoin trading requires having an open mindset to cover 24/7.

This breaks away from traditional asset trading which runs Monday through Friday during business hours.

There is something that has joined the famous phrase “New York never sleeps” and that is bitcoin (BTC). This is because the cryptocurrency, as well as any other, can be traded 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Its market does not stop, not even on holidays, and its price changes every second according to supply and demand.

Kanav Kariya, the president of the venture capital firm Jump Crypto, commented at the Bitcoin 2022 conference where CriptoNoticias was present that this has involved changing the mentality of work. Investing in cryptocurrencies breaks with traditional asset trading, which works from Monday to Friday only during business hours.

Therefore, Bitcoin has generated a new work dynamic for both traders and those behind the platforms that allow this activity. It requires adapting to a market that does not stop for holidays, weekends or at night. It is a system that takes time to adapt to get used to, warned the specialist.

This is new not only for people who come from the traditional investment system, but also for everyone, Kariya stressed, since we are used to completely disconnecting at some point of the day and week. It marks a change both for the users, as well as for the workers of the industry. Therefore, it entails learning to tame it.

The cryptocurrency market works non-stop, which makes it take time to adjust to it. Source: Screenshot/YouTube

It takes a big organization to adapt to the bitcoin market

Regarding the platforms, Kariya said that this has implied a challenge to be able to find and execute an optimal service that works according to the market. He commented that the wave of cryptocurrencies is exciting, but it means that companies have to adapt to meet that demand and allow traders from anywhere in the world to make operations at the most suitable time for their strategies.

Bobby Zagotta, the CEO of Bitstamp, one of Kariya’s conference partners, added on this that the platforms have to be aligned in the style of the bitcoin market. For example, offering customer service 24/7 or the possibility of paying at any time. That is, withdraw the money or deposit.

Likewise, Zagotta mentioned that cryptocurrencies are global by definition. “This means that they are absolutely available in every time zone and geographic location,” she said. Therefore, he indicated that platforms not only allow users to trade 24/7, they must also develop a whole model behind it that supports user activity and ultimately thinks of everyone. “It takes a lot to keep the machine rolling,” concluded the specialist.

In conclusion, along with other specialists, they maintain that the daily work model is extremely beneficial for traders. Above all, for those who have intraday strategies. Cryptocurrencies show an advance for the stock marketdespite the fact that it can be hard for companies to adapt.