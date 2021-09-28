Bitcoin China: unreachable Coinmarketcap, Coingecko

The China’s ban on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies becomes even more serious: they have been returned for several hours inaccessible sites such as Coinmarketcap, Coingecko and Tradingview.

China’s ban on bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading

On September 24, China stepped up its crackdown on cryptocurrency assets. The announcement came directly from the People’s Bank of China, the Chinese central bank which stated that all cryptocurrency transactions are illegal financial activities. Practicing trading therefore becomes an experience that could cost criminal charges.

The ban concerns not just trading, but also the trading of cryptocurrencies and derivatives, the issue of tokens, technical assistance for all these activities and the provision of any service related to crypto. This implies that even crypto exchanges have suddenly found themselves in a condition of illegality.

Not by chance the investors withdrew their assets to move them to proprietary wallets.

While China-based exchanges have no choice but to pack their bags.

CMC, Coingecko and Tradingview obscured

This ban takes concrete form by removing the possibility for traders to access the most important information sites on the trend of cryptocurrencies. Coinmarketcap (owned by Binance), And Coingecko in fact they are two important points of reference for monitoring the prices of cryptocurrencies. Tradingview it is particularly suitable for technical analysis. But the Chinese will have to do without it.

Actually, second The Block Crypto, Telegram groups have already been born where crypto communities are migrating. This is where the more experienced explain how to get around the blockade imposed by the Chinese authorities.

The ban affects mining

Meanwhile, the ban of the Central Bank of Beijing it also affects mining activities. The e-commerce giant Alibaba has press release officially than under the new rules will stop the sale of the devices needed for cryptocurrency mining.

Loading... Advertisements

This concerns hardware and software needed to mine Bitcoin and not only. Alibaba indeed it will also prevent the sale of tutorials, strategies and software to get virtual currencies.

The closure of the Blockchain Miners and Blockchain Miner Accessories sections.

Bitcoin’s price holds

When they were new restrictions from China announced, the whole cryptocurrency market has turned red. Bitcoin also dropped to $ 40,000 again. Yesterday the trend of BTC had turned positive again, but the blockade to Coinmarketcap, Coingecko and Tradingview seems to have given a new jolt to the market.

BTC reports a 4% loss and now it fluctuates above and below $ 42,000.

However, some analysts do not despair. China is used to repressive policies towards cryptocurrencies now “Justified” by the imminent launch of its digital currency. But all the time, the price of Bitcoin has always taken the hit and then recovered and come back stronger than before. Also this time there is little hidden hope that soon Bitcoin’s price will take note of having to do without China and will return to grow towards new records.