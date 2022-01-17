Bitcoin Circles Analysis 15_01_2022 | Investing.com

News

Negative trend in the short term for which closed the session of 2022-01-13, at an altitude of $ 43.170,00.
From a technical point of view, the break of the resistance represented by the bearish equilibrium orbit at $ 47,523.15 could favor the
rise in prices. This technical situation leads us to think of a possible strengthening, which could push prices towards
area $ 54,685.37, $ 57,701.03 follows.

Target bullish: $ 67,125.00 to be realized by 2022, April, 29.

The bullish scenario would be denied by breaking the support at $ 42.321.12, which in the event of a breakout would project prices towards the area
$ 40,470.00, $ 38,476.14 follows.

Target bearish: $ 15,666.12 to be realized by 2022, april, 29.

