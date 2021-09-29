Bitcoin circulates in El Salvador amidst new ATMs, risks and protests

It was at least since the civil war of the 1980s that the media hadn’t covered that much of El Salvador. But the small Central American country has been in the spotlight of newspapers and media since its original populist president Nayib Bukele has adopted Bitcoin as its official currency. Bukele and some collaborators of his party Nuevas Ideas they had held Bitcoin for years. And the coastal village of El Zonte had pioneered the use of the cryptocurrency in the local economy since 2019. Some workers were paid in Bitcoin, which they could use to pay bills and buy food and other goods at local stores.

Bitcoin has been legal tender in El Salvador since 7 September

But it is with the approval of the Ley Bitcoin by the Parliament on June 8, 2021 which El Salvador becomes the first state in the world to give legal tender to the cryptocurrency. Which is the official currency, next to the US dollar, since 7 September.

Bukele’s stated goal is to favor financial inclusion of thousands of citizens who are outside the formal economy (70% of Salvadorans do not have a bank account, but almost all have a smartphone). Furthermore, Bukele imagines to attract foreign investments in the country: those who invest at least three Bitcoins (today just 128,520 dollars) will be awarded the Salvadoran citizenship. Which is not insignificant given the country’s particularly favorable tax legislation, according to the Tax Justice Network, among countries with high tax secrecy. Bukele said he promoted the law “because Bitcoin has a global market of 600 billion dollars. And if we pass the law, investors and tourists who hold Bitcoins will come to the country and the Salvadorans and Salvadorans will benefit. the economy“. Furthermore, the objective is to reduce the expenses for remittances of immigrants at home, which constitute 20% of the country’s GDP.

The protests of the population

But the population has not shown that they appreciate the initiative and the protests have grown up. It is certainly the obligation to accept payments through this digital currency that has raised the major ones perplexity. There Ley Bitcoin, unlike what has happened for the dollar in the United States and therefore in El Salvador since 2001 (when it became the official currency), it establishes that “every economic agent must accept Bitcoin as payment from anyone who purchases its goods or services”.

The protests and perplexities raised by economists and official financial institutions have been many, so much so that Bukele had to make a partial reverse on the obligation to accept Bitcoins for payments.

Bad negative reactions they are continuing. So much so that the Court of Auditors is carrying out an investigation on the basis of an appeal by the NGO Cristosal, committed to the issues of human rights and transparency. The appeal focuses in particular on the process of purchasing Bitcoins by the government. And on the installation of 200 ATMs linked to the wallet (wallet) “Chivo”, created by the government to manage its Bitcoins. ATMs would be meant to enable people to convert cryptocurrency into dollars. But their introduction was marred by anomalies and technical flaws. Cristosal’s appeal was directed against 6 board members of the Bitcoin Trust. Composed of officials appointed by the Ministries of Finance and Economy, as well as the Secretariat for Trade and Investments. If the Court will verify accounting irregularities, will be able to bring the case before the Attorney General’s Office to initiate criminal proceedings.

In El Salvador 200 ATMs to convert Bitcoin into dollars

The protests have certainly not stopped Bukele. On the eve of the entry into force of the law, the president announced that his government had bought 400 Bitcoins and no later than September 20 declared that he had bought another 150, thus arriving at a total assets of 700 Bitcoin. The high and, in some respects, natural volatility of the cryptocurrency is the major flaw and limitation of the Salvadoran president’s operation. Suffice it to say that it was worth almost 49,000 dollars at the end of August, had reached 52,665 the day before the El Salvador law came into force (6 September), had dropped to 40,683 on 20 September and today is worth 42,840.

As Jeffrey Frankel, professor of economics at Harvard and former Clinton adviser for economics, points out, holding and trading such an unstable currency is a bad idea for people on low incomes, since it can float up to 30% of the money. day their income. Certainly the fact that Bitcoin has quadrupled its valueand it is an attractive element. But “what goes up sooner or later falls”. Frankel is a major critic of Bukele’s strategy. First of all, he notes that while the adoption of the dollar as a current currency in 2001 guaranteed monetary stability and a drop in inflation (from 10% in 1995 to almost zero), the addition of Bitcoin to the dollar as legal currency will have devastating effects. The spread between the interest rate on its public debt and the US Treasury rate has increased significantly. Furthermore, cryptocurrencies appear to be particularly well versed in favoring illegal transactions.

The detractors, but also the supporters of Bukele’s choice

But obviously, alongside the detractors, there are also supporters of the choice of President Bukele. Eg Edward Snowden, urging the adoption of Bitcoin, highlighted how the first nations to do so will be favored and will push others to do the same.

El Salvador is the first country in the world to have adopted Bitcoin © chekyfoto / iStockPhoto

El Salvador is not the first country to adopt cryptocurrency legislation. They already have Japan, South Korea and Venezuela. But none had adopted it as legal tender. The European Union itself has been discussing a draft regulation of 126 articles on the subject since 2019: the proposal is known as NOT (Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation).

Bukele’s move could cause other countries to accelerate in a more pushed direction towards Bitcoin. Among these Panama, which is discussing a law on the matter. But unlike El Salvador, it doesn’t adopt Bitcoin as its legal tender either. However, in order to incentivize its use, the bill focuses heavily on the possibility of splitting Bitcoins up to 100 million Satoshi, the smallest unit of measurement of Bitcoin (we would say as cents for the euro). Similar to other cryptocurrencies such as Cardano and Ethereum.

Other countries legislate on cryptocurrencies, but no one has made it legal tender

Also Ukraine seems to be heading towards the era of cryptocurrencies. The parliament almost unanimously passed a law the day after El Salvador. Again, there is no adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender (until now cryptocurrencies were considered illegal in Ukraine). It is not encouraged to use Bitcoin as a payment method, like the hryvnia, the official currency. However, the intention is to open the Bitcoin market to investors by 2022.

A recent report from PwC, a financial advisory firm, highlighted how 60 governments are working on Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC), with the aim of making the advantages of cryptocurrencies compatible with those of traditional coins. As many as 88% of CBDCs are based on Bitcoin’s Blockchain technology.

The environmental and security risks associated with Bitcoin

Although the risks associated with these cryptocurrencies are becoming more evident every day, it is equally true that Bitcoin (and its brothers) requires a different way of thinking about the function and not just the functioning of money in our society. And not just money, if it is true (and not science fiction) that Bukele is thinking about how to use the geothermal energy released by El Salvador’s volcanoes for the “mining” of Bitcoin. In fact, producing Bitcoins requires a lot of energy, so it makes sense to produce them in the places where energy it is cheap.

But like traditional currency, cryptocurrency is not safe from either risks and crimes. The news of the theft by a hacker of almost 277 pBTC (an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum Blockchain, with a 1: 1 exchange with Bitcoin), is a disconcerting news. The value of this telematic theft is around 12 million dollars. There are no details on how the theft took place, other than the fact that the hacker managed to insert a virus capable of extracting the pBTCs from the Blockchain. But the company that suffered the theft, pNetwork, intends to offer a bounty of $ 1.5 million for the return of the stolen goods. After all, not much seems to have changed since the sheriff placed a bounty on whoever found and returned the loot from the train robbery.