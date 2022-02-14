Bitcoin City and the attempts to create independent cities

Nayib Bukele. Source: screenshot, Instagram / nayibbukele

Late last year, the president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele announced its intention to build “Bitcoin City“, a tax-free territory in the east of the country.

The city will use bitcoin (BTC) and will be fed by the nearby Conchuagua volcano. According to Bukele, there will be:

Residential areas, commercial areas, services, museums, entertainment, bars, restaurants, airports, ports, railways [..] [ma] no income tax, zero property tax, zero contract tax, zero tourist tax and zero CO2 emissions.

Whether or not Bitcoin City happens, it joins a long and bizarre history of libertarian-inspired attempts to start independent cities and towns.

Bitcoin City

Bond villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Wikipedia

The generous financial incentives in Bitcoin City aim to encourage foreign investment.

However, the plan was quickly mocked by financial commentators as something “worthy of a Bond villain”. There are doubts that construction will ever begin.

As the Australian Financial Review notes, Bitcoin City is probably nothing more than a “picky distraction from Bukele’s economic woes.”

New libertarian cities

But Bukele is not the only one tempted to create a new territory, with new (or without) rules.

In a 2009 TED Talk, American economist Paul Romer argued that developing countries should partner with foreign countries or companies to create autonomous model cities.

Under his plan, host states would rent large tracts of undeveloped land to developed states, which would administer the land under their own legal system. The city’s residents would be largely from the developing state, but city administrators would be appointed (and accountable to) the developed state. Residents could “vote with their feet” by migrating to or from the model city.

Romer argues that such cities would attract significant international investment because their legal architecture would isolate them from any political turbulence in the host state. Despite strong neo-colonial or neo-imperial overtones, several states have considered adopting Romer’s proposal.

The Honduran experiment

In 2011, the Congress of Honduras amended its constitution to facilitate the development of Romer’s idea. Cities built within “special development regions” would not be subject to Honduran law or taxation. On the contrary, they would be autonomous within a single legal framework.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced his plans for Bitcoin City for a cryptocurrency investor meeting in November 2021. Salvador Melendez / AP / AAP

After legal disputes over whether this violated Honduras’ national sovereignty, the plan was revived in 2015. Under the new plan, an investor building infrastructure at a site designated as an “employment and development zone” economic “(ZEDE) will be granted quasi-sovereign authority. The investor will be authorized to impose and collect income and property taxes and establish their own education, health, civil service and social security systems.

Under the ZEDE law, the president appoints a committee to oversee all model cities, as well as to establish ground rules and standards for investors to follow. Reflecting the ideological backing of the idea, the first committee, announced in 2014, was largely made up of libertarians and former advisers to US President Ronald Reagan. The first site was launched in 2020, but development does not appear to have started.

At the sea

The Honduran plan foresees that a country rents (temporarily or perhaps permanently) sovereign rights over its territory. Other projects have tried to build a new town on the sea.

Since 2008, the focus has been on the California-based Sea Steading Institute.

Founded by the American libertarian Patri Friedman (grandson of Nobel laureate economist Milton Friedman) and initially funded by billionaire Peter Thiel, the institute sought to build habitable structures on the high seas, outside the jurisdiction (and taxation) of any state.

Although their website suggests that stabilization at sea could offer significant benefits to humanity globally, making money without regulatory burdens is the primary motivation. Advocates are interested in the potential of Sea Steading to “peacefully test new ideas for governance” so that “the most successful can then inspire change in governments around the world.”

No cities have been built yet. In 2017, negotiations with French Polynesia to develop floating cities within their territorial waters stalled when community pressure forced the government to withdraw. Many have wondered whether “facilitating the tax evasion of the world’s biggest fortunes” would actually be beneficial to the islands.

The Republic of Minerva

Other proposals haven’t bothered to ask anyone if they can get started. In the 1960s, several American businessmen tried to establish independent states on coral reefs off the coast of California and Florida. Both fell apart under pressure from the US government.

In the early 1970s, US libertarian Michael Oliver tried to finance the construction of a new country – the Republic of Minerva – on a submerged atoll in the Pacific Ocean between Tonga and Fiji. There would be no taxes or social assistance in his laissez-faire paradise.

To date, no plans have been made for new independent floating territories. www.shutterstock.com

In the second half of 1971, Oliver’s team ferried sand on barges from Fiji to raise the atoll above sea level and began base construction. Oliver planned to create 2,500 acres of habitable land elevated two and a half to three meters above high tide. Floating cities and an oceanfront resort would also be built.

Progress proved difficult. Only 15 acres of land had been cleared when Oliver’s funds were exhausted. Neighboring countries were also watching with alarmism. In June 1972, King Tupou IV declared Tongan sovereignty over the atoll and expelled Oliver’s team.

Oliver abandoned Minerva, but in 1982 another group of American libertarians attempted to reassert and restore the republic. After spending three weeks moored in the lagoon, they were expelled by the Tongan army. Today Minerva has been “more or less reclaimed by the sea”.

Maybe they should have invested in Bitcoin.

Harry Hobbs, Senior Lecturer, Sydney University of Technology.

This article was republished by The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

