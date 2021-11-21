A city financed entirely by government bonds that can be purchased only and exclusively via digital tokens

There are those who are trying to anticipate the rest of the world by betting everything on a still very dark one metaverse and those who, on the other hand, bet have already staked everything on customs clearance (also for current, public and private spending) of digital tokens. Central America seems to be very fascinated by the virtual evolution that planet Earth is facing, with several countries trying to ride the wave. After that Barbados decided to bet everything on the creation of a digital / virtual embassy in that parallel universe with respect to concrete reality, here – by return of post – the announcement of the first “Bitcoin City” in El Salvador.

It was announced by the President of the Central American country himself Nayib Bukele who has also decided to use the official social profiles of the “Casa Presidencial” to tell about the future and future plans of El Salvador.

“El Salvador will be the first country in the world to have one Bitcoin City! It will be between the cities of La Unión and Conchagua. People will be able to live in La Unión but work in Bitcoin City. Soon they will begin to see all the benefits, when development and investment arrive ».

Bitcoin City El Salvador, the premier’s project

In short, after clearing customs on Bitcoin like legal currency in El Salvador (from the beginning of September), Bukele continues to show all his love for the virtual world and, more particularly, for cryptocurrencies. He did it this (Italian) night haranguing the crowd, presenting himself on stage dressed in white, with a baseball-style hat on his head.

And this announcement was followed by that of the dynamics – not just infrastructural – that will lead to the creation of Bitcoin City El Salvador.

How it will be financed and how it will proceed with “mining”

Everything will start with the sale of government bonds through digital tokens. It will therefore be possible to purchase securities payable only and exclusively with cryptocurrency. The idea is to circulate, over the next ten years, bonds (denominated “Vulcano bond”) for a value equivalent to one billion dollars. And to try to attract new large investors, the acceleration in the procedures for the release of Salvadoran citizenship was also promised: foreigners who decide to buy these government bonds will be able to receive it in a much shorter time than in the classic tradition. But how would this Bitcoin City work? There will be no taxes – Bukele said -, only value added tax (VAT). The electricity – also for the extraction of the cryptocurrency – will be obtained from the geothermal energy of the nearby volcano of Conchagua.

The future will tell us whether Bukele was a visionary or just a manipulator of reality. Indeed, of virtuality.